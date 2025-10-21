Skip to content

Callum Turner Just Revealed How He And Fiancée Dua Lipa Met—And It Sounds Like Something Out Of A Movie

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Robert De Niro Epically Unloads On 'Invasive Species' Trump And His MAGA Cronies In Blistering Rant

Robert De Niro; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

De Niro spoke on MSNBC on Sunday about how President Trump wants to "hurt people"—and slammed his administration for letting him do it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 21, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

In an MSNBC interview Sunday, actor Robert De Niro spoke about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

The interview occurred the day after an estimated seven million people participated in "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration.

Appearing on MSNBC's The Weekend, De Niro stated:

"Trump does not understand anything about humanity, people. He has no empathy. I don’t know where—what he is, but he’s an alien, and he wants to hurt this country."
"It’s something deeply psychological in him, he wants to hurt people. He wants to hurt this country, doesn’t care."

You can see a clip here:


Speaking about the protests, the actor and icon said:

"The politicians are going to recognize that: either face the wrath of Trump or the wrath of the people—and they have to be more afraid of the wrath of the people."
"We cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. He will not leave the White House. Anybody [who] thinks, ‘Oh, he’ll do this, he’ll do that,’ is just deluding themselves."
"It’s a classic bully situation. We see it, and there’s no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back him down. That’s the only way this is going to work."
@msnbc

Actor Robert De Niro spoke to @theweekendmsnbcam power of protest during the second Trump administration. "It's a classic bully situation. ... And there's no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back them down. That's the only way this is going to work." #politics #trump #nokings #robertdeniro

People appreciated De Niro's words.

@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok


@msnbc/TikTok

The veteran actor has been a vocal critic of Trump for a long time.

In June, De Niro said:

"The original No Kings protest was 250 years ago. Americans decided they didn’t want to live under the rule of King George III. They declared their independence and fought a bloody war for democracy. We’ve had two and a half centuries of democracy since then."
"Often challenging, sometimes messy, always essential. And we fought in two world wars to preserve it."
"Now we have a would-be king who wants to take it away. King Donald the First. F**k that. We’re rising up again."
"We’re all in this together, indivisible with liberty and justice for all."

You can watch the full 12 minutes with De Niro here:

- YouTube youtu.be

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence; Robert Pattinson
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns Fans By Revealing She Once Served Robert Pattinson Food Out Of Her Garbage

Natasha Rothwell; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Natasha Rothwell's 'No Kings' Protest Sign Is Going Viral For Being Exactly What You'd Expect

John Cusack; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

John Cusack Has Fiery Message For Trump As He Tries To Turn Chicago Into A 'Fascist Hub'

Screenshot of Mike Johnson; George Santos
Political News

Mike Johnson Just Made A Surreal Admission About George Santos—And Yep, That Tracks

More from News/political-news

JD Vance; Gavin Newsom
Megan Varner/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images

JD Vance Just Visited California—And Gavin Newsom Gave Him A Petty Welcome For The Ages

California Governor Gavin Newsom had a hilariously petty way to "welcome" Vice President JD Vance to California—once again using a viral rumor about Vance's love for, ahem, couches to comedic effect.

Vance visited Camp Pendleton over the weekend for the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps and Newsom took the opportunity to mock Vance by hinting at the now-infamous—though untrue—rumor that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior of a private jet
Yaroslav Muzychenko on Unsplash

People Call Out The Industries That Only Exist To Service The Very Rich

The only private jet I've been on was the Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley's plane on display at Graceland. I've never been chauffeured around in a limousine, arrived at a party by helicopter, or had a jeweler bring a case full of diamonds to my home for me to select from.

There's a saying about seeing how the other half lives, but it's much closer to the other 1% than it is 50%.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Patrick J. Fallon/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Hits Trump Over His Threat To Send National Guard To San Francisco With A Blunt Reality Check

California Governor Gavin Newsom shut down President Donald Trump's claim that the people of San Francisco "want" the National Guard there as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown continues.

In a Fox News interview, Trump said "I think they want us in San Francisco," contrasting this claim with ongoing ICE operations in Chicago, where citizens have clashed with immigration agents over the last several weeks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @gabymixco's TikTok video
@gabymixco/TikTok

Woman Puts The Gap On Blast After Her New Leather Pants Make Hilariously Unfortunate Sound

It's an interesting time for clothing. Micro-thin thongs are now sporting faux hair, and faux leather pants apparently aren't creaking like the leather pants from the '80s—instead, they're quacking like ducks.

This hilarious and embarrassing discovery was made by TikToker @gabymixco, who shared a video on the platform while sporting her loose-fitting faux leather pants, just to call The Gap out on their production design.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of @kumee's X post; X user @inkobell's tweet
@kumee/Twitter (X); @inkobell/Twitter (X)

Some People Use The 'Caps Lock' Key Every Time To Capitalize A Single Letter—And The Internet Is Shook

It has come to our attention that there are people in the world double-tapping the caps lock button every time they want to capitalize a single letter, and we are not okay.

Millennials were the first student body population to be widely educated on how to properly type with a standard QWERTY keyboard, with many students being required to take and pass at least one "typing" or "computer" class.

Keep ReadingShow less