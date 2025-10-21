Robert De Niro Epically Unloads On 'Invasive Species' Trump And His MAGA Cronies In Blistering Rant

In an MSNBC interview Sunday, actor Robert De Niro spoke about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
The interview occurred the day after an estimated seven million people participated in "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration.
Appearing on MSNBC's The Weekend, De Niro stated:
"Trump does not understand anything about humanity, people. He has no empathy. I don’t know where—what he is, but he’s an alien, and he wants to hurt this country."
"It’s something deeply psychological in him, he wants to hurt people. He wants to hurt this country, doesn’t care."
You can see a clip here:
Speaking about the protests, the actor and icon said:
"The politicians are going to recognize that: either face the wrath of Trump or the wrath of the people—and they have to be more afraid of the wrath of the people."
"We cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. He will not leave the White House. Anybody [who] thinks, ‘Oh, he’ll do this, he’ll do that,’ is just deluding themselves."
"It’s a classic bully situation. We see it, and there’s no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back him down. That’s the only way this is going to work."
@msnbc
Actor Robert De Niro spoke to @theweekendmsnbcam power of protest during the second Trump administration. "It's a classic bully situation. ... And there's no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back them down. That's the only way this is going to work." #politics #trump #nokings #robertdeniro
People appreciated De Niro's words.
The veteran actor has been a vocal critic of Trump for a long time.
In June, De Niro said:
"The original No Kings protest was 250 years ago. Americans decided they didn’t want to live under the rule of King George III. They declared their independence and fought a bloody war for democracy. We’ve had two and a half centuries of democracy since then."
"Often challenging, sometimes messy, always essential. And we fought in two world wars to preserve it."
"Now we have a would-be king who wants to take it away. King Donald the First. F**k that. We’re rising up again."
"We’re all in this together, indivisible with liberty and justice for all."
You can watch the full 12 minutes with De Niro here:
- YouTube youtu.be