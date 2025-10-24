Skip to content

Fox News Gets Blunt Reality Check After Championing 'Big Comeback' Of Hamburger Helper

Stephen Miller Claims Robert De Niro Has Only Made 'Flops' For Past 30 Years—And Here Come The Receipts

Screenshot of Stephen Miller discussing Robert De Niro
Fox News

After the Oscar winner called White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a "Nazi," Miller hit back to claim that De Niro has only made "flops" for the past 30 years—and was given a swift reality check.

Oct 24, 2025
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had people rolling their eyes after he lashed out at actor Robert De Niro and claimed the legendary performer—the recipient of two Academy Awards and scores of other prizes over a more than 50-year career—has only made "flops" for the past 30 years.

On Sunday, De Niro, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, called Miller "a Nazi," adding that Miller is "Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.”

A furious Miller later responded to De Niro in remarks on Fox News, calling the actor "a sad, bitter, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years."

He added:

“Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments. This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life, and he is not taken seriously by anybody."
"Not by his family, not by his friends, not by his community. He’s a shell of a man, and everyone disregards everything he says.”

You can hear what Miller said in the video below.

Miller might want to brush up on his film knowledge.

DeNiro was immortalized in film history thanks in part to roles in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II (1974) and Martin Scorsese'sTaxi Driver (1976), and Raging Bull (1980) but has received two Academy Award nominations in the last 12 years alone for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) and Silver Linings Playbook (2012).

And in the last 30 years he's starred in films as acclaimed as Casino and Heat (both 1995), Sleepers (1996), Cop Land, Jackie Brown, and Wag the Dog (all 1997), Ronin (1998), box office blockbuster Meet the Parents (2000), to say nothing of Joker and The Irishman (both 2019).

Miller was swiftly criticized for not knowing at all what he was talking about.


De Niro's remarks about Miller were nothing that hasn't been said about Miller, a virulent white supremacist, before.

In fact, Miller's key role as the architect of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has disgusted even his own family members, who say his actions mirror those of the Nazis who persecuted his Jewish ancestors.

Miller's own cousin Alisa Kasmer has condemned his actions, saying she is "living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil," stressing that "I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”

Kasmer said her cousin's moral decline was akin to a “perfect storm of ego, fear, hate, and ambition" that turned privilege into a weapon. She expressed guilt and regret for not recognizing Miller's transformation sooner and wondered whether she could have intervened if social media had existed during their youth.

