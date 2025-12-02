Skip to content

Alexander Skarsgård Jokingly Reveals NSFW Reason He Didn't Move In With 'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes

date 2025-12-02

Gavin Newsom Just One-Upped Trump's 'Perfect' MRI Results With A Trolling Memo From His Own 'Doctor'

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump's physician released a glowing memo about Trump's health and MRI results, California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a trolling memo with his own mock medical report.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 02, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Monday, the White House released a memo about the MRI scan 79-year-old MAGA Republican President Donald Trump undertook during a check-up at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in October.

The reveal came in response to a call by Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz to release the MRI results after Trump posted a White nationalist talking point-filled rant that used an ableist slur against Walz as the POTUS' Thanksgiving message.

Noting that something must be wrong for an adult who isn't the head of an openly White supremacist organization to post such propaganda and lies for a national holiday, Walz joined others in questioning Trump's competence.

Trump had previously bragged about his "perfect MRI," so Walz called for the results to be released to both reveal what was scanned—since Trump repeatedly said he had no idea—and whether the President was suffering from brain damage, as many suspected. Repeated cognitive assessments—which Trump continues to confuse with IQ tests—are not standard unless doctors suspect dementia or another form of cognitive decline.

@callyson/Bluesky


@callyson/Bluesky

@callyson/Bluesky

The White House memo—which read like it was written by a spin doctor rather than a medical doctor—read:

"His cardiovascular system shows excellent health...and confirms that he remains at excellent overall health."

@WhiteHouse/X

The memo was signed by Captain Sean Barbabella, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Trump's current White House physician.

One of Trump's previous White House physicians, Ronny Jackson, also provided glowing reports of the elderly POTUS' health. Jackson received Trump's backing and now serves as a Texas MAGA Republican Representative despite being forced to give up his full medical license and being stripped of his military rank by the Navy for excessive drinking and other scandals.

In response to yet another Trump medical memo filled with flowery language and ridiculous superlatives no physician of ethical character would ever use, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office's X account posted their own memo.

The memo from "Dr. Dolittle" read:

"As part of Governor Gavin Newsom's annual physical, we conducted advanced imaging of his cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and neurological health."
"I'm pleased to report that nothing about the Governor's health is merely 'normal.' Governor Newsom remains the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history."

It continued:

"His cardiovascular scans are the best we've ever recorded his arteries were described as 'shimmering,' and his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was 'meditating or just naturally enlightened.'"
"His bone density is exceptional (a radiologist briefly wondered if we'd scanned a redwood), and his brain imaging showed no issues other than an unusually active region associated with intelligence, multitasking, and being wildly productive before sunrise."

Trolling Trump further, the memo stated:

"While we do not typically comment on the health of other elected officials, we are aware of a letter released today from the White House claiming that President Trump is in 'excellent health.'"
"We'll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require 'executive time' to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa."

@GovPressOffice/X

ICYMIGovernor Newsom (D-Snark) is back!Does not fall asleep at meetingsDoes not obsessively watch TV & takes several naps dailyHe stands upright & does not look like the "Leaning Tower of Trump"He remains the healthiest person alive & in recorded medical history"#RemoveTrumpNow

[image or embed]
— Sue in Rockville 💙🦋💙🦋💙🦋 (@sueinrockville.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 10:42 AM

The memo added:

"If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the President's emotional well-being."

It concluded by stating:

"Governor Newsom remains the healthiest person alive and ever to live. Please direct follow-up questions to my office."

People appreciated Newsom's office's spin on the Trump administration's spin.

@GovPressOffice/X


White House/Facebook



People also weren't buying the Trump administration's memo, with many commenting directly on the White House's posts.

White House/Facebook


@gentlem/Bluesky


@boldnewme/Bluesky


White House/Facebook


@WhiteHouse/X


@WhiteHouse/X






Questions about Trump's overall health and mental acuity continue to plague him in his second term.

Almost as much as the Epstein files.

