People Are Floored After Dr. Pepper Actually Uses TikToker's Catchy Jingle In Commercial

Let's be real: You'll never get what you want if you don't shoot your shot.
That was what TikToker Romeo Bingham decided when she was bored and suddenly came up with the idea for a new jingle for Dr. Pepper.
In a text overlay, she wrote:
"I had to act on this before someone got sent this in a dream and steal it from me, so I impulsively posted this."
In the video, she said:
"I have a new theme song for Dr. Pepper, and it goes like this:"
"Dr. Pepper, baby... It's good and nice! Do do do!"
You can watch the video here:
@romeosshow
@Dr Pepper please get back to me with a proposition we can make thousands together. #drpepper #soda #beverage
Lots of fellow TikTokers complimented Bingham on the jingle.
@romeosshow/TikTok
@romeosshow/TikTok
@romeosshow/TikTok
@romeosshow/TikTok
@romeosshow/TikTok
Some other brands even chimed in, wishing for a jingle of their own.
@romeosshow/TikTok
@romeosshow/TikTok
@romeosshow/TikTok
@romeosshow/TikTok
@romeosshow/TikTok
Because of all of the attention, fellow TikToker @pinotbb suggested that Bingham go back through her comments section and start creating jingles for the companies that asked for one.
@romeosshow
Replying to @pinotbb full of jingles and theme songs! email me if interested! #jingle #themesong #drpepper #song #romeosshow
Bingham took that challenge seriously and proceeded to produce catchy jingles for a wide range of companies, from fellow food companies to car companies and more.
She has since come up with catchy jingles for Hyundai, VitaCoco, and the Monopoly Game.
@romeosshow
Replying to @Hyundai USA doing this because my old @Hyundai USA served me well. 🫡 #hyundai #cars #auto #jingle
The coolest part of the story, though, was that less than a month later, Dr. Pepper ran a new commercial that featured Bingham's jingle suggestion on repeat throughout.
Printed in large, bold letters, the lyrics are easily readable throughout the commercial while various flavors of Dr. Pepper are displayed.
Even the "do do do" part of the jingle is included in the commercial, and both times it's heard, the Dr. Pepper cans visibly shake.
You can watch the new commercial here:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The news spread across social media, particularly X, and X users were happy for Bingham's success.
Jingles definitely seem to be making a comeback since 2020, and with the surge of AI, it's awesome to see something created and implemented by a human being.
Most importantly, this is such a great example of dreams actually coming true if you put yourself out there.