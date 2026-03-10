Skip to content

People Can't Get Over This List Of Huge Movies That Cost Less To Make Than Kristi Noem's Bonkers DHS Ads

Pixar Exec Hit With Backlash After Callously Explaining Why LGBTQ+ Content Was Cut From 'Elio'

Pete Docter; screenshot from "Elio"
Brianna Bryson/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Disney/Pixar

Pixar's chief creative officer Pete Docter shared with the Wall Street Journal why queer themes were cut from the 2025 film Elio—and his harsh comments sparked instant backlash.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 10, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

The Wall Street Journal, part of a media conglomerate controlled by Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, recently profiled Pete Docter of Pixar. The director of such hits as Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out, Docter has served as the chief creative officer (CCO) at Pixar since 2018 and has won three Academy Awards for his directing.

In the article, Docter—who has emphasized how his Christian faith guides his decisions—stated:

"As time’s gone on, I realized my job is to make sure the films appeal to everybody."

But the quote that's drawing backlash was Docter’s comment about changes he ordered in the film Elio. Docter defended the removal of the LGBTQ+ storyline from Elio, including a reported scene where the main character imagined living with his male crush.

Docter told the WSJ:

"We're making a movie, not hundreds of millions of dollars in therapy."

Docter backed his choice to eliminate LGBTQ+ characters and storylines from Pixar products because he had found that "certain parents" did not want entertainment to pressure them into having conversations they were not ready to have with their children.

People found Docter’s capitulation to "certain parents," or the insertion of his own homophobia, disheartening.

Excerpt from Wiki: “During an interview in 2009, Docter confirmed that he is a Christian and said that it influences his work. However, he went on to say that he did not envision himself ever creating a Christian film…”However, intentionally excluding 10% of the population is super Jesusey!
— 1549jones.bsky.social (@1549jones.bsky.social) March 9, 2026 at 3:25 PM



So all the movies killing the parents off at the start wasn't therapy inducing?
— right2bhostile.bsky.social (@right2bhostile.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 3:38 PM


The only people that would need therapy after that conversation are the parents
— 🎃Izzi🐙 (@izzisart.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 5:35 PM


@tulipanet/Bluesky


Pixar did this with their otherwise wonderful streaming series “Win or Lose” as well. They excised all references to a character being trans. (They still tell their story, but it’s so oblique and cowardly.)

[image or embed]
— Tavis (@itstavis.bsky.social) March 10, 2026 at 1:52 AM


maybe they should make hundreds of millions of dollars of therapy and then receive that therapy and do the work so they can make movies with gay people in them instead of ones about toys who are confused as to why death refuses to come for them.
— pencils from online (@pencils.bsky.social) March 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM


Heterosexuality is a cage heterosexuals build for their minds, and then they force the rest of us to live in it.
— Isa (@isajk.bsky.social) March 9, 2026 at 12:53 PM


@which–witch–ru/Bluesky


“You’ve got to be taught, before it’s too late,Before you are six, or seven, or eight,To hate all the people your relatives hate,You’ve got to be carefully taught.”—Rodgers and Hammerstein, South Pacific
— Laz (@laz1985.bsky.social) March 9, 2026 at 2:38 AM


So the head of Pixar seems to have forgotten that basically every fable, children’s show, Disney movie, and Pixar movie in the past has very much introduced difficult topics that parents do not want/are not ready to address with their children. Their actual purpose is to teach lessons. 🤪
— modernhellscape.bsky.social (@modernhellscape.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 9:48 PM


@phillip–rees/Bluesky


Some guys like women. Some like men. Some women also like women. People are different.Whew, you're right. That was exhausting and uncomfortable. Let's never have that conversation again. 🙄
— Interesting Times (@elvigy.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 7:56 PM


That’s awful! LGBTQIA+ kids need to know they’re not alone! I tortured myself for 4 years because I didn’t know that girls could like other girls. Would have been so much easier if I knew. This is a terrible decision and I hope to see the original made soon!
— jennys1989.bsky.social (@jennys1989.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 5:46 PM


Telling kids “gay people exist” is not a therapy session
— Another Twitter refugee (@splatdown.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 6:41 PM


And do these parents prohibit their kids from watching the news? The topics there are way more disturbing.
— masspatriot.bsky.social (@masspatriot.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 7:56 PM

Despite the changes Docter ordered, Elio was a financial flop.

Because of his concern for "certain parents," Docter demanded extensive changes to Elio by new directors Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi after the animation was mostly complete. The move led to backlash among Pixar staff members.

Elio was conceived by openly gay animator, storyboard artist, screenwriter, and director Adrian Molina as a story about childhood and social isolation, and Molina—who was the screenwriter and codirector of Pixar hit Coco—was slated to direct.

He parted with the project over demands to remove any queer coding from the film—the male crush, a pink bike, turning trash he’d collected into a pink tank top—despite leaving in the plot point that lead character Elio would be sent to Camp Carver, a military-themed summer camp, so he could learn to be more masculine/disciplined.

At no point in the original version of the film did Elio or any other character identify his sexuality, but the mere suggestion of a boy liking pink and having a crush on another male—something most children experience whether straight or LGBTQ+—was deemed too traumatizing for "certain parents."

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that while he had Elio reworked to appease "certain parents," Docter also ordered the removal of a transgender storyline from the Pixar TV series Win or Lose.

