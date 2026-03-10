Trump Dragged After Attempting Bizarre Tug-Of-War Handshake With Paraguay's President In Viral Clip

President Donald Trump is getting dragged online after attempting a bizarre tug-of-war handshake with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña at the inaugural "Shield of the Americas" summit over the weekend

In a 16-second clip from the encounter, Trump is seen repeatedly tugging Peña’s hand during a handshake, while Peña maintains a steady grip and remains composed. The two briefly pull back and forth while smiling for cameras before releasing their hands and turning to a short conversation.

You can watch what happened in the video below.









This tug-of-war style handshake has attracted attention before.

For example, The Guardian once observed that "the peculiar thing about Trump’s handshake style is his habit of pushing people away or, more commonly, pulling them towards him during the handshake," adding that "news clips are full of examples of Trump pumping people’s hands and then yanking them towards him."

The publication notes that "there’s even a shot of him yanking Neil Gorsuch’s arm so violently during a handshake that the poor unsuspecting judge momentarily loses his balance."

And indeed, Chris Ulrich, a body language expert, once told the New York Times that Trump "will open his hand in beggar’s pose, toward the candidate, and then pull him in toward his body ... It literally takes a moment for Gorsuch to recover."

There's also weird footage out there of Trump's odd handshakes with world leaders like Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, and the late Shinzo Abe—and many of these handshakes have been described as a way for the president to assert his superiority.

People were not impressed by this latest display—and mocked Trump profusely.









One thing is clear: Trump can't seem to go a single day without an embarrassing interaction with another world leader.