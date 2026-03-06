Skip to content

Jenna Bush Hager Fights Back Tears After Savannah Guthrie Visits 'Today' Show Set For First Time Since Mom's Kidnapping

Dem Rep. Shares Perfectly Edited Clip From 'The Apprentice' After Trump Fires Kristi Noem

Jared Moskowitz; Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kristi Noem from "Apprentice" edit
Heather Diehl/Getty Images; @JaredEMoskowitz/X

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz shared an edited clip from The Apprentice to mock Kristi Noem after President Trump fired her as Homeland Security secretary on Thursday.

By Alan HerreraMar 06, 2026
Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz joined his fellow Democrats in mocking Kristi Noem after President Donald Trump announced he will replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary with Oklahoma Republican Representative Markwayne Mullin—by posting a perfectly edited clip from The Apprentice.

Trump said Noem will instead take on the role of Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas, a newly-created organization intended to foster a right-wing alliance across South America.

The Apprentice was of course the show that made Trump a reality star for quite a few years, where he became known for his catchphrase "You're fired!"

And Moskowitz responded with:

"Kristi, you’re fired! (Yes, I had this ready)."

The edited clip shows Trump telling "Noem" that she "didn't help the team" when he installed her in her now-former position.

"Noem" responds:

"I can't be completely responsible!"

Trump says:

"I put you over here to help the team. You know that, right? Kristi, you're fired."

You can see the video below.

Trump said online that Mullin will start on March 31, calling him a "A MAGA Warrior" who "truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda."

He claimed that "Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN."

Noem is the first Cabinet secretary to be fired during Trump's second term, after a little more than a year on the job. 14 Cabinet secretaries departed during Trump's first term.

Noem was ultimately undone by pressure against ICE operations amid the ongoing immigration crackdown and drew outrage for spending nearly $300 million in border security funds on a luxury jet fleet, actions that led to embarrassing displays during Senate hearings probing her misuse of federal funds.

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked About His Own Family After Falsely Claiming His Father Was Born In Germany

President Donald Trump was swiftly fact-checked after claiming during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday at the White House that his father Fred Trump was born in Germany.

Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York City, on October 11, 1905. It was his parents—Frederick Trump and Elizabeth Christ Trump—who immigrated to the United States from Germany, settling in New York shortly before Fred Trump was born.

Keep ReadingShow less