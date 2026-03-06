Podcaster Jake Shane Gets Bleeped On Live TV After Making Hilariously NSFW Comment About Hugh Jackman

Most of us, if we were asked on the news what we'd do if we could be an A-list celeb for a day, would say something boring like "buy a yacht" or "go on a shopping spree."

Podcaster and actor Jake Shane is not most of us!

Shane, the host of the Therapuss podcast, recently appeared on ABC News Live to promote his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition.

The interview included journalist Will Ganss asking him a "speed round" of questions. Among them was what he'd do if he could swap bodies with Broadway legend Sutton Foster for a single day.

His response was so hilariously truthful it had to be bleeped during the live broadcast.

The questions included queries about all kinds of Broadway lore, but when it came to what Ganss called a "Freaky Friday" moment with Foster, there was one detail Shane didn't know.

He asked Ganss:

"Who is she married to right now?"

Foster, who was previously married to fellow Broadway star Christian Borle from 2006–2009 and filed for divorced from screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024, has been dating Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.

And upon hearing this news, Shane immediately had his answer for "the first thing you would do" if he body-swapped with Foster.

"Yeah, I'd probably f**k Hugh Jackman. I'd have intercourse with Hugh Jackman."

Who among us?! Shane reposted the clip to his own Instagram profile with a caption that said it all:

"They need to stop letting me go on the news."

On social media, people were cracking up over Shane's hilariously unhinged honesty.

@margoshry/Instagram

@rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

@guysetpodcast/Instagram

@jordanfisher/Instagram

@cassidy.condie/Instagram

@alexashoen/Instagram

@tormansonn/Instagram

@erinlimrhodes/Instagram

Even Ganss chimed in to thank Shane for setting a profanity "record" on his show.

@willganss/Instagram

Shane began, as so many stars today do, as a hilarious TikToker known for making absurdly silly videos that meld fictional or historical figures with real-life situations, such as his depiction of the Mona Lisa watching the Louvre jewel heist.

More recently, he has realized his childhood Broadway dream in starring in All Out: Comedy About Ambition alongside Ray Romano, Nicholas Braun and Jenny Slate, who also made their Broadway debuts in the show.

On his Therapuss podcast, he often sits down with cultural figures like Glen Powell, Charli xcx, Lorde and Selena Gomez.

Hopefully the roster will one day include Hugh Jackman so he can shoot his shot and make another dream come true. You never know until you try!