Former 'South Park' Writer Leads Charge To Send Barron Trump To Fight In Iran With New Website

Instead of going back inside or forcing the man to leave, Erivo interacted with the man specifically to de-escalate the situation.

TikToker @harryl1223 managed to catch the moment by holding his phone up over the crowd, panning back and forth between the agitated man and Erivo, who leaned over the guardrail, talking the man down.

According to the TikToker, the man had been attacked by another random fan prior to this moment, and he was struggling to calm down after the altercation.

In response, Erivo asked the man for his name, what he'd experienced, and what he was feeling in that moment, allowing him space to find calm and to recenter himself after the incident.

You can watch the original video here:

@harryl1223 Cynthia Erivo comforted an agitated stranger after today's performance in London.#cynthiaerivo

The video quickly went viral and spread to other platforms, including X and the "Fauxmoi" subReddit.

X users commended Erivo's bravery but also believed that she deserved better.

































Redditors complimented Erivo's ability to de-escalate the situation, but they were also tired of people expecting Black women to step in and help everyone else, like when Erivo recently protected Ariana Grande from an overzealous fan.

"I f**king love her. She treats everyone as a human first." - Winter_Fox_3610

"I was getting nervous for her as he got closer. I'm sure her security was, too. She was being kind, and she was also putting herself at risk."

"As a woman, one of my rules is: don't put yourself in danger for the sake of a man's feelings." - newkneesforall

"Seriously, I think she’s just incredible. Incredible actress, incredible singer, incredible human. I hate that people are so mean about her for no reason, but I will always take up arms for Cynthia!!" - foundinwonderland

"She probably felt responsible because they were there to see her and that she was the only one who could calm it down. They don't deserve her." - DerbleDoo

"Seriously, yet another dude with poor/non-existent emotional regulation skills sucking up all the air in the room making a women do all the emotional labor. Ugh." - FredericaMerriville

"Those are some solid de-escalation skills. I'm impressed." - 999Rats

"I hate how she’s put into these positions. Yes, she’s a kind person, but Black women don’t always have to save everyone." - EvenPossible5918

"He honestly sounds like he may be neurodivergent. I understand that when some people are upset, they’re difficult to reason with, but his responses are very reflective of students I’ve worked with who are on the spectrum."

"At times, they become hyper-focused on one thing, and it can take a lot to pull them away from whatever it is."

"Cynthia's lovely for being so kind to him, even though it shouldn't have been her responsibility." - digitalbullet36

"Imagine still being mad when Cynthia Erivo is RIGHT THERE." - harry-styles-7644

"I'm a big Broadway/theatre fan, but I'm kind of thinking stagedooring needs to stop...people get too intense. Imagine you get the chance to talk to Cynthia Erivo, and THIS is how you behave." - to_j





Erivo should be applauded for her advocacy for safe spaces and her willingness to ensure those spaces remain safe. But at the same time, this seems to be a recurring issue where she is thrust into a role that shouldn't have to be hers.