Former 'South Park' Writer Leads Charge To Send Barron Trump To Fight In Iran With New Website

The hashtag #SendBarron is trending on social media thanks in part to a website created by former South Park writer Toby Morton.
Morton, a comedian, runs dozens of political parody sites, including TrumpKennedyCenter.org which he used to troll MAGA Republican President Donald Trump. The site opens to photos of Trump with registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
The latest satirical site calls on the POTUS to deploy his 19-year-old son Barron for Operation Epic Fury—the name the Trump administration gave to their joint attacks with Israel on the nation of Iran.
Draftbarrontrump.com's landing page, featuring photos of Barron, states:
"America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands."
"Service is honor. Strength is inherited. Dog Bless Barron."
draftbarrontrump.com
The About Us section reads:
"This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war. When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere."
draftbarrontrump.com
The men of the Trump family, beginning with the POTUS's grandfather Friedrich Trump, have a long history of going to any lengths necessary to avoid military service. In 1905, Friedrich Trump was ordered to leave Germany, exiled from his native Bavaria, for evading mandatory military service.
During World War II, the U.S. draft age ultimately covered men aged 18 to 44. Initial registration targeted ages 21–36 in 1940; the draft age expanded to 18 to 44 by late 1942, while registration expanded to men aged 18 to 64. Fred Trump, Donald's father, was 35 in 1940, but avoided being drafted. The closest he got to military service was being arrested at a Ku Klux Klan rally in 1927.
Donald Trump infamously avoided the draft by having an accommodating physician declare him exempt due to bone spurs. The late Dr. Larry Braunstein provided the diagnosis in 1968, allegedly—according to his daughters—as a favor to Trump's father, Fred Trump, who was his landlord.
None of Donald Trump's five children have ever enlisted in the military.
The draft Barron website also features satirical testimonials from Donald Sr. and Jr. and Eric Trump.
draftbarrontrump.com
People think a Trump serving their country for the first time in at least four generations is a great idea.
SEND BARRON TRUMP TO IRAN#ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles #Trump #EpsteinFiles #POTUS
[image or embed]
— Impeach Trump ❤️🤍💙🌊 (@potusvpotus.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 4:36 PM
Thou shalt send Barron Trump to Iran.
— God (@thegodpodcast.com) March 1, 2026 at 3:42 PM
Mike Luckovich nailed it 🎯
[image or embed]
— Sue Strong (@suestrong.bsky.social) March 5, 2026 at 12:03 PM
Trump said he'd be "all for" the 5,000 members of the Kurds rising up to fight against the 120,000 members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.People NOT rising up to fight against Iran: Eric, Don Jr., Ivanka, Barron, and the other one.
— The Sgt Joker (@thesgtjoker.bsky.social) March 5, 2026 at 2:02 PM
There's an online campaign to draft Barron Trump and send him to Iran to serve in the war.I think it would hit harder if it were someone that Tяum☭ knew personally.
— The Mouthy Renegade Writer (@mouthyrenegade.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 11:01 AM
BREAKING: Rumors are swirling that Barron Trump has been tragically diagnosed with Bone Spurs and will be unable to fight in Iran.
— ✨Cramer©️ (@cramer-1.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Anybody taking bets on whether Barron Trump has “hereditary bonespurs“ to keep him out of the draft in the event this war with Iran gets larger?
— Thom Hartmann (@hartmannreport.com) February 28, 2026 at 3:34 PM
The Trump family's avoidance of military service is likely linked to the POTUS's opinion that anyone who chooses to enlist or who doesn't dodge the draft like he did are suckers and losers.
While Trump tried to deny he made such comments, he was caught on video attacking former prisoner of war and Arizona Republican Senator John McCain and a member of his staff confirmed the comments.