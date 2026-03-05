Skip to content

Former 'South Park' Writer Leads Charge To Send Barron Trump To Fight In Iran With New Website

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tim Walz Has Epic Clapback After Nancy Mace Asks Him To Define 'Woman' During Congressional Hearing

Screenshots of Nancy Mace and Tim Walz
@Acyn/X

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace attempted to claim that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's support of trans women would bar him from recognizing fraud in his state—and Walz was having none of it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had a splendid response after South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace attempted to claim that his support for transgender women would bar him from recognizing fraud in his state.

Walz's appearance at the hearing comes amid conservative claims—offered with little supporting evidence—that Somali-run childcare centers in Minnesota improperly received public funds intended to support childcare for low-income families. Subsequently, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI expanded their presence in Minnesota as federal authorities froze childcare funding statewide.

Walz previously announced he would not seek reelection, citing the growing controversy. Walz rejected allegations that his administration had ignored fraud and condemned what he called the politicization of the issue, saying President Donald Trump and his allies were trying to make Minnesota “a colder, meaner place.”

State officials said investigators visited every childcare center accused of fraud in a viral video last week and found that all were operating normally. Initial findings have raised doubts about the claims outlined in the video, though officials emphasized that investigations into potential wrongdoing are still ongoing.

Mace has said transgender people are “mentally ill” and “should be in a straitjacket.” She has repeatedly attacked transgender people since 2024, garnering significant attention after proposing a resolution to bar Delaware Democratic Representative Sarah McBride from using women’s facilities at the Capitol complex.

During the hearing, she told Walz she hopes he's "learned some lessons since your last hearing with me on the Oversight Committee," to which Walz replied:

"I did, I learned that if I didn't speak up, two of my people would be dead."

Mace then, out of nowhere, asked:

"Governor Walz, what is a woman? Have you learned that lesson? Do you know what a woman is?”

He replied with this snappy comeback:

"I'm the governor of Minnesota, Congresswoman. I'm not here to be a prop for your obsession."

Mace concluded that if Walz “can’t define what a woman is,” then he “certainly can’t define what fraud is.”

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

Many applauded his response—and criticized Mace for her remarks.


Republicans have been preoccupied with the definition of "woman" since a widely talked about moment during confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who, though later confirmed and appointed to replace the outgoing Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, temporarily found herself at the center of the GOP's manufactured controversy.

When asked for a definition for the word "woman," Jackson told Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn that she could not because "in this context, I’m not a biologist.”

The preoccupation with the word "woman" and gender overall is a further example of how transgender issues have recently galvanized the far right, taking a spot at the forefront of attacks conservatives have directed toward the LGBTQ+ community in what has become one of the more defining elements of the culture wars.

Latest News

Screenshots from @madswellness's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Sparks Debate With Her Viral Hot Take That We Should 'Normalize Not Liking Dogs'

Screenshots from @vanellimelli030's TikTok video
Trending

Model Accuses Fashion Brand Of Using AI To Recreate Her Looks For Ad Instead Of Hiring Her

Screenshots from @anissahm15's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Secretly Records Unhinged Spectrum Employee Screaming At Her For Trying To Cancel Her Service

Screenshots from @hustleb***h's TikTok video
Trending

Travel Influencer Posts Viral 'Hack' Using Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Her Underwear—And We're Horrified

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked About His Own Family After Falsely Claiming His Father Was Born In Germany

President Donald Trump was swiftly fact-checked after claiming during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday at the White House that his father Fred Trump was born in Germany.

Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York City, on October 11, 1905. It was his parents—Frederick Trump and Elizabeth Christ Trump—who immigrated to the United States from Germany, settling in New York shortly before Fred Trump was born.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophia Bush at the 57th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Actor Sophia Bush Goes Viral For Her Powerful Reminder To White People About What It Means To Be An Ally

The month of February was a rough one for celebrating Black history. That made the energy at the recent NAACP Image Awards feel especially welcome—particularly when it came from an outspoken ally like Sophia Bush.

At the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Awards, which celebrate and champion the achievements of people of color across the arts, Bush attended alongside her close friend and business partner Nia Batts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; MS Now

Gavin Newsom Rips Pete Hegseth For Suggesting Press Is Only Reporting On U.S. Casualties To Make Trump Look Bad

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized by California Governor Gavin Newsom after Hegseth accused the press of only reporting on the negative effects of President Donald Trump's attacks on Iran.

Trump has said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule." Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some of his associates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @harryl1223's TikTok video
@harryl1223/TikTok

Cynthia Erivo Praised For Calmly De-Escalating Tense Confrontation With Agitated Man Outside London Theater

Cynthia Erivo continues to show just how talented she is as she recently debuted her one-woman production of Dracula in London's West End.

Earlier this week, Erivo appeared in the backstage lot to speak to fans after one of her shows. But before she stepped out, an altercation had occurred, and a man was making a scene.

Keep ReadingShow less
Padma Lakshmi (left) reacts during an appearance on The Daily Show as Vice President JD Vance (right) stands with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance (right).
@thedailyshow/Instagram; Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi Hilariously Roasts JD Vance And His Wife Over Atrocious 'Ranch Dressing' Meal

Padma Lakshmi served up a top-tier helping of judgment for Vice President JD Vance’s questionable meal choice for his wife, Usha Vance.

The second lady, Usha Vance (née Chilukuri), is an American lawyer who made history as the first Indian American and first Hindu to hold the role. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh, India.

Keep ReadingShow less