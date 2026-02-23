Kash Patel Responds After Video Of Him Partying In The Locker Room With Gold Medal Winning US Hockey Team Sparks Backlash

FBI Director Kash Patel was criticized after responding to outrage toward a video that surfaced showing him chugging a beer and wearing a gold medal in the locker room of the USA Men's Olympics Hockey team.

On Thursday, Patel traveled to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics aboard an FBI Gulfstream aircraft, according to sources cited by reporters Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig. The report estimated the journey to Milan may have cost taxpayers up to $75,000.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson confirmed the trip but rejected the suggestion it was personal, saying it had been scheduled well in advance and was intended for meetings and security briefings with officials in Italy tied to government responsibilities.

Williamson added that the bureau plays a significant role in safeguarding major international sporting events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted in part by the United States.

In footage circulated online by William Turton of ProPublica, Patel appears to down a bottle of beer, throw his arms up, and slam his fist on a table in celebration. Moments later, Matthew Tkachuk of Team USA is seen placing his medal around Patel’s neck, after which Patel joins the victorious hockey players in singing "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by Toby Keith.

You can see the video below.

Patel shared photographs of himself with the hockey team, including one that shows him smiling next to coach Mike Sullivan, and wrote the following on X:

"Unity, Sacrifice, Attitude- what it takes to be the best in the world. These men live and breathe it. Now Team USA are gold medal champions, legends standing on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for representing the greatest country on earth, in the greatest game ever created."

You can see his post below.

In response to the reports of his partying, Patel—a lifelong hockey fan—published another post directed toward "the concerned media," writing:

"For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth."

You can see his post below.

Considering Patel previously criticized former FBI Director Chris Wray for using a government-funded jet to “go on vacation," many were quick to call him out for his remarks.





Last year, Patel lashed out at the "pathetic reports" that he used a government jet to fly to watch his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at a wrestling event, saying that "going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace."

The news of Patel's use of the government jet also comes as news outlets reported that Patel fired a longtime FBI employee who was head of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group, which is responsible for managing major security threats and overseeing the agency’s fleet of aircraft.

Patel complained that "we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news" but did not address the report, first published by The Bulwark, alleging that he used a government jet to attend his partner’s performance.

Nor did he mention reports that Steven Palmer—the FBI veteran he'd fired—was forced out after Patel grew frustrated over the intense media scrutiny.