Skip to content

The City Of Chicago Just Held A Snow Plow Naming Contest—And, Yeah, Trump Won't Like The Winning Name One Bit

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kash Patel Responds After Video Of Him Partying In The Locker Room With Gold Medal Winning US Hockey Team Sparks Backlash

Kash Patel; Screenshot of Kash Patel partying with hockey team
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; @WilliamTurton/X

The FBI Director responded to the outrage online after a video surfaced of him chugging a beer and wearing a gold medal in the USA Men's Hockey Team's Olympic locker room.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 23, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

FBI Director Kash Patel was criticized after responding to outrage toward a video that surfaced showing him chugging a beer and wearing a gold medal in the locker room of the USA Men's Olympics Hockey team.

On Thursday, Patel traveled to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics aboard an FBI Gulfstream aircraft, according to sources cited by reporters Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig. The report estimated the journey to Milan may have cost taxpayers up to $75,000.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson confirmed the trip but rejected the suggestion it was personal, saying it had been scheduled well in advance and was intended for meetings and security briefings with officials in Italy tied to government responsibilities.

Williamson added that the bureau plays a significant role in safeguarding major international sporting events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted in part by the United States.

In footage circulated online by William Turton of ProPublica, Patel appears to down a bottle of beer, throw his arms up, and slam his fist on a table in celebration. Moments later, Matthew Tkachuk of Team USA is seen placing his medal around Patel’s neck, after which Patel joins the victorious hockey players in singing "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by Toby Keith.

You can see the video below.

Patel shared photographs of himself with the hockey team, including one that shows him smiling next to coach Mike Sullivan, and wrote the following on X:

"Unity, Sacrifice, Attitude- what it takes to be the best in the world. These men live and breathe it. Now Team USA are gold medal champions, legends standing on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for representing the greatest country on earth, in the greatest game ever created."

You can see his post below.

In response to the reports of his partying, Patel—a lifelong hockey fan—published another post directed toward "the concerned media," writing:

"For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth."

You can see his post below.

Considering Patel previously criticized former FBI Director Chris Wray for using a government-funded jet to “go on vacation," many were quick to call him out for his remarks.


Last year, Patel lashed out at the "pathetic reports" that he used a government jet to fly to watch his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at a wrestling event, saying that "going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace."

The news of Patel's use of the government jet also comes as news outlets reported that Patel fired a longtime FBI employee who was head of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group, which is responsible for managing major security threats and overseeing the agency’s fleet of aircraft.

Patel complained that "we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news" but did not address the report, first published by The Bulwark, alleging that he used a government jet to attend his partner’s performance.

Nor did he mention reports that Steven Palmer—the FBI veteran he'd fired—was forced out after Patel grew frustrated over the intense media scrutiny.

Latest News

Ninaj Minaj and President Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj Just Posted A Pic Of Her 'Trump Bible' Signed By Donald Trump—And The Mockery Was Brutal

Mike Lee
Trending

MAGA Senator Compared ICE Agents To Mexican Cartel Hitmen In Accidentally Accurate X Post—And He Just Deleted It

TikToker @sh4ysgrwm (left) shared a video explaining coprolalia after Michael B. Jordan (center) and Delroy Lindo (right) were interrupted while presenting at the BAFTA Awards.
Celebrities

Creator With Tourette's Schools The Internet On Tics After Man With Tourette's Shouts N-Word At BAFTAs

Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing
Trending

Ikea Spotlights Viral 'Lonely Monkey' Punch's Stuffed Animal Given As 'Surrogate Mother'—And We're Sobbing

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from TikTok pregnancy announcement
@cynthiamariehuffman/TikTok

TikToker's Pregnancy Announcement Gets Hilariously Spoiled When Suspicious Husband Notices The Camera

The internet is having a good laugh after a couple's viral pregnancy announcement was foiled by the eagle-eyed dad-to-be.

TikToker @cynthiamariehuffman attempted to document her husband Jordan's surprised reaction to finding out she was expecting.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Dane; Eric Dane and Alyssa Milano
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images; @milano_alyssa/Instagram

Alyssa Milano Pens Touching Tribute To Honor 'Charmed' Co-Star Eric Dane After His Passing

Actor Eric Dane passed away on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was 53 years old.

Dane shared his diagnosis in April 2025 after a diagnosis in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Seth Meyers; Donald Trump
Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Old Seth Meyers Joke Resurfaces After Trump Announces He'll Release Government Files About Aliens

The liberal outlet Meidas Touch resurfaced late-night host Seth Meyers' joke predicting that President Donald Trump would pivot to talking about the existence of aliens to distract from his role in the Epstein files.

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Donald Trump Says 'Stupid People' Rate 'Make America Great Again' The 'Number One' Political Phrase

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he declared that "stupid people" would rate his "Make America Great Again" slogan "the number one phrase in the history of politics in America."

Trump made the remark during a press conference while pledging that "together we're going to 'Make America Great Again'—though he didn't have great things to say for the slogan he claims to have come up with.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauren Utter; Tyra Banks
@gutterutterart/Instagram; Darren Gerrish/Franca Fund/Getty Images

Former 'Top Model' Contestant Shocks Fans By Revealing Contract Clause In Event She Was 'Killed' On The Show

The tea about America's Next Top Model just keeps spilling, and apparently, there's a lot of tea.

With the launch of the Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, more people who were involved have started coming forward to share their experiences from the show, including Cycle 10's Lauren Utter.

Keep ReadingShow less