Cory Booker Epically Shuts Down FBI Director Kash Patel During Shouting Match In Congress

New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker sparred with FBI Director Kash Patel during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting yesterday when Patel attempted to silence Booker for speaking after his time was up, prompting Booker to repudiate Patel for his behavior throughout the proceedings.

Booker criticized Patel for mass firings of career staff that he said stripped the bureau of leadership and expertise, remarks that came as Patel also faced Republican criticism over his handling of the FBI following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Booker said:

"Because of your failures of leadership, I don’t think you’re fit to lead the bureau. Here’s the thing, Mr. Patel, I think you’re not going to be around long. I think this might be your last full oversight hearing."

"As much as you supplicate yourself to the will of [President Donald Trump] and not the Constitution of the United States of America, Donald Trump has shown us in his first term and this term he is not loyal to people like you."

"He will cut you loose. This may be the last time I have a hearing with you because I don't think you're long for your job."

"But I'm going to tell you this: I pray for you. I pray for you that you can step up and defend your oath, defend the Constitution and do a much better job of defending this country."

Patel then criticized Booker's "rant of false information" that doesn't "do anything to bring this country together," adding:

"It's my time, not yours."

Patel attempted to speak over Booker when Booker recoiled, telling Patel:

"My God, if you want to talk about dividing this country, I follow you on your social media posts that tear this country apart. For you to try to not take responsibility for what you've said—"

Patel repeated "It's my time" only for Booker to respond:

"Sir, you don't tell me my time is over. The people of New Jersey tell me my time is over. You can't lecture me. I'm not afraid of you."

The clash proved so abrasive that the Senate had to be called to order.

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

Patel was criticized after footage of the exchange went viral.





Republicans defended Patel while Democrats accused him of undermining the credibility of the FBI. Patel, in turn, charged Democrats with grandstanding, sparking other heated exchanges.

For instance, Patel referred to California Senator Adam Schiff as "the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate," branding him "a disgrace" and an "utter coward." Schiff responded that "you can make an internet troll the FBI director, but he will always be an internet troll."

Amid these exchanges, Patel highlighted what he described as efforts to reduce violent crime, protect children from abuse, and disrupt fentanyl trafficking. He also pointed to the FBI’s swift arrest of a suspect in Kirk’s assassination, though he was pressed on confusion stemming from his social media post claiming “the subject” was in custody.

"The subject" in question was later cleared of involvement. Patel insisted the post was meant to show transparency and insisted it wasn’t a mistake, though he conceded his wording could have been more precise.