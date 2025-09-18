Patel Ripped After Reciting ABCs To Avoid Answering Question About Trump And Epstein During Hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing criticism after reciting the alphabet to avoid answering a question from California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell about whether or he told Attorney General Pam Bondi that President Donald Trump's name is in the Epstein files
Trump has done everything he can these last few weeks to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.
He is widely believed to be in the files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them—and Patel didn't make matters any better by stonewalling while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee about the FBI's handling of the investigation into the files.
When Swalwell asked Patel whether he told Bondi that Trump's name is in the files, Patel replied that he and Bondi "have had numerous discussions about the entirety of the Epstein files and the reviews conducted by our teams."
Swalwell wasn't satisfied:
“It's a simple question. Did you tell the attorney general that the president's name is in the Epstein files?”
But Patel declined to answer once again, saying:
"During many conversations that the attorney general and I have had on the matter of Epstein, we have reviewed—"
Swalwell cut him off:
"The question is simple: Did you tell the attorney general that Donald Trump's name is in the Epstein files? Yes or no?"
Swalwell pressed on when Patel said, "Why don't you try spelling it out?" And when Swalwell tried to respond, Patel said, "Here's the alphabet," and launched into the ABCs.
Then Patel lashed out with a conspiracy theory, accusing California, the state Swalwell represents, of "harboring" pedophiles:
"Why don't you try serving your constituency by focusing on reducing violent crime in this country and the number of pedophiles that are legally harbored in sanctuary cities in California?"
When Patel insisted that “the question has been asked and answered," Swalwell responded:
“You have not answered it, and we will take your evasiveness as a consciousness of guilt."
You can see their exchange in the video below.
Patel was swiftly criticized.
Patel's testimony came just one day after he clashed with New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker when Patel attempted to silence Booker for speaking after his time was up
Booker criticized Patel for mass firings of career staff that he said stripped the bureau of leadership and expertise. Patel also faced Republican criticism over his handling of the FBI following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.
Stressing to Patel that "Because of your failures of leadership, I don’t think you’re fit to lead the bureau," Booker stressed that the notoriously thin-skinned Trump "is not loyal to people like you." Booker later told him that "the people of New Jersey tell me my time is over" when Patel lashed out, and the Senate had to be called to order.