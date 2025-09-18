Skip to content

The Biggest Examples Of 'No Good Deed Goes Unpunished'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Patel Ripped After Reciting ABCs To Avoid Answering Question About Trump And Epstein During Hearing

Screenshots of Kash Patel and Eric Swalwell
@atrupar/X

After being pressed by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell on whether or not he told Attorney General Pam Bondi that President Trump's name is in the Epstein files, FBI Director Kash Patel used some bizarre tactics to evade answering the question.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 18, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing criticism after reciting the alphabet to avoid answering a question from California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell about whether or he told Attorney General Pam Bondi that President Donald Trump's name is in the Epstein files

Trump has done everything he can these last few weeks to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

He is widely believed to be in the files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them—and Patel didn't make matters any better by stonewalling while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee about the FBI's handling of the investigation into the files.

When Swalwell asked Patel whether he told Bondi that Trump's name is in the files, Patel replied that he and Bondi "have had numerous discussions about the entirety of the Epstein files and the reviews conducted by our teams."

Swalwell wasn't satisfied:

“It's a simple question. Did you tell the attorney general that the president's name is in the Epstein files?”

But Patel declined to answer once again, saying:

"During many conversations that the attorney general and I have had on the matter of Epstein, we have reviewed—"

Swalwell cut him off:

"The question is simple: Did you tell the attorney general that Donald Trump's name is in the Epstein files? Yes or no?"

Swalwell pressed on when Patel said, "Why don't you try spelling it out?" And when Swalwell tried to respond, Patel said, "Here's the alphabet," and launched into the ABCs.

Then Patel lashed out with a conspiracy theory, accusing California, the state Swalwell represents, of "harboring" pedophiles:

"Why don't you try serving your constituency by focusing on reducing violent crime in this country and the number of pedophiles that are legally harbored in sanctuary cities in California?"

When Patel insisted that “the question has been asked and answered," Swalwell responded:

“You have not answered it, and we will take your evasiveness as a consciousness of guilt."

You can see their exchange in the video below.

Patel was swiftly criticized.


Patel's testimony came just one day after he clashed with New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker when Patel attempted to silence Booker for speaking after his time was up

Booker criticized Patel for mass firings of career staff that he said stripped the bureau of leadership and expertise. Patel also faced Republican criticism over his handling of the FBI following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Stressing to Patel that "Because of your failures of leadership, I don’t think you’re fit to lead the bureau," Booker stressed that the notoriously thin-skinned Trump "is not loyal to people like you." Booker later told him that "the people of New Jersey tell me my time is over" when Patel lashed out, and the Senate had to be called to order.

Latest News

Pope Leo XIV; Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Pope Leo Just Bluntly Called Out Elon Musk Over Ever-Widening Wealth Gap—And He's Not Wrong

Roseanne Barr; Jimmy Kimmel
Donald Trump

Roseanne Gets Brutal Reminder After Trying To Compare Her Firing To Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Stephen Colbert; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert Uses 'Late Show' Emmy Win To Epically Troll Trump's 'The Apprentice' Gripe

Karoline Leavitt; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Dragged After Sharing Religious Theory About Earthquake After Charlie Kirk's Murder

More from News/political-news

Two People sitting on a bench.
man and woman sitting on bench beside body of water
Photo by Charlie Foster on Unsplash

People Explain How They Deal With A Sexless Marriage

All couples worry about the spark in their relationship going out.

Luckily for most, it doesn't take a lot for that spark to be easily re-ignited.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric and Donald Trump; Charlie Trump
Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images; Oliver Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Eric Trump Roasted After Claiming President Trump Saw Charlie Kirk As A 'Second Son'

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump was mocked after he told the New York Post that his father saw the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk as a "second son." Quite a statement considering Eric has two brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump, and Eric is the...second born. Whoops!

Eric said his father and Kirk, who was assassinated last week, first became acquainted a decade ago when Kirk pitched his organization, Turning Point USA, as a viable resource to court young voters. Indeed, Kirk's involvement proved fruitful, as young conservative men helped the future president win his first term, to say nothing of his second.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles Reveals Bizarre Diagnosis After Noticing Mysterious Dent On Her Arm
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Bizarre Diagnosis for Simone Biles

With 1,039 days still left until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Simone Biles fans were already spiraling over what looked like a mysterious dent in the GOAT’s arm.

Biles herself first teased the oddity three weeks ago in a TikTok vlog filmed during a trip to Australia, where the 11 Olympic medal winner casually dropped:

Keep ReadingShow less
Nick Cannon
Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images

Nick Cannon Admits That Fathering 12 Children Was 'Careless' And Unintentional

Nick Cannon has been a subject of speculation for years, specifically because of his polyamorous relationships and now 12 children.

In 2022, Cannon welcomed his eleventh child, Beautiful Zeppelin, with DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa, and his twelfth child, Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Kirk; Malcolm X
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Bizarre AI Image Of Charlie Kirk Meeting Malcolm X In Heaven Has People Shaking Their Heads

An AI-generated image of late far-right activist Charlie Kirk meeting civil rights leader Malcolm X in Heaven has sparked backlash after circulating in the wake of Kirk's assassination last week.

Conservative influencer Drew Pavlou shared the image, which shows Kirk and Malcolm X shaking hands, and included the following caption:

Keep ReadingShow less