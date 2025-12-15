Hollywood Icon Dick Van Dyke Reflects On Turning 100—And Fans Are Celebrating His Remarkable Milestone

Dick Van Dyke, best known for his roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and, of course, The Dick Van Dyke Show, is celebrating his 100th birthday.
Van Dyke's acting career started when he was just 5 years old with the role of baby Jesus in a Christmas play in a small, Midwestern pageant. He managed to make the audience laugh and realized he wanted to make people do that as much as possible, and you might say that the rest is history.
Van Dyke has filled a lifetime with special moments, memories, and laughs, and he's eager to share what he's learned throughout his years so that others might experience the same thing.
In November, the actor released a memoir called 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life, because even though many of his roles in his later years have been grumpy, somewhat villainous men, like his part in Night at the Museum opposite Ben Stiller and Robin Williams, he wants to assure everyone that elderly life doesn't have to be that way.
Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, work together to take care of both of them, including eating well and going to the gym three times a week. The actor misses dancing the way that he used to, and while he can't do it the way he did when he was younger, he still does it as much as possible.
The best part? Dick Van Dyke is not done.
"The funniest thing is, it's not enough. A hundred years is not enough."
"You wanna live more. Which I plan to."
Fans were excited for him and wished him a very happy birthday.
We've all heard advice about living life to the fullest and not taking for granted the time we have, and while he's lived to 100, Van Dyke agrees with this sentiment and encourages everyone to take care of themselves so that they can have more time.
The best way to live a life as full as Van Dyke's is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, do what makes us happy, and—obviously— keep dancing.
