Hollywood Icon Dick Van Dyke Reflects On Turning 100—And Fans Are Celebrating His Remarkable Milestone

Dick Van Dyke
Stewart Cook/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke opened up to Good Morning America about turning 100, and remarked how he's "so lucky" to be as healthy as he is.

Dec 15, 2025
Dick Van Dyke, best known for his roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and, of course, The Dick Van Dyke Show, is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Van Dyke's acting career started when he was just 5 years old with the role of baby Jesus in a Christmas play in a small, Midwestern pageant. He managed to make the audience laugh and realized he wanted to make people do that as much as possible, and you might say that the rest is history.

Van Dyke has filled a lifetime with special moments, memories, and laughs, and he's eager to share what he's learned throughout his years so that others might experience the same thing.

In November, the actor released a memoir called 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life, because even though many of his roles in his later years have been grumpy, somewhat villainous men, like his part in Night at the Museum opposite Ben Stiller and Robin Williams, he wants to assure everyone that elderly life doesn't have to be that way.


Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, work together to take care of both of them, including eating well and going to the gym three times a week. The actor misses dancing the way that he used to, and while he can't do it the way he did when he was younger, he still does it as much as possible.

The best part? Dick Van Dyke is not done.

"The funniest thing is, it's not enough. A hundred years is not enough."
"You wanna live more. Which I plan to."

Fans were excited for him and wished him a very happy birthday.

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

@official_dick_van_dyke/Instagram

We've all heard advice about living life to the fullest and not taking for granted the time we have, and while he's lived to 100, Van Dyke agrees with this sentiment and encourages everyone to take care of themselves so that they can have more time.

The best way to live a life as full as Van Dyke's is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, do what makes us happy, and—obviously— keep dancing.

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Happy couple cooking together
Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

Couples Who've Been Together 10+ Years Share Their Secret To Longevity

The entertainment industry likes to tell us that love is simple, and that if we really love someone, it will just come naturally.

But anyone who's been in a long-term relationship will point out that it takes work, even when everything is seemingly going well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rian Johnson; Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Netflix

Director Rian Johnson Offers Correction After Noticing Hilarious Error In Captions For New 'Knives Out' Movie

We're incredibly lucky to have directors like Rian Johnson, professionals who are open to fun projects and taking risks—and who have a great sense of humor.

Fans of Netflix's Knives Out series have enjoyed the director's interactions with fans, including entertaining their thoughts about Benoit Blanc and even the possibility of a Muppets mash-up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump doing the coin toss before the start of the 126th Army-Navy Game
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump Roasted Over His Bizarre Coin Toss Technique At Army-Navy Football Game

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump attended the 126th annual Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, home field of the NFL’s Ravens.

Before the match began, the 79-year-old POTUS was escorted to midfield to perform the coin toss, a long-running tradition for sitting U.S. presidents.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker Taryn Arnold recounts the moment a stranger’s comment at a Steelers game went from awkward to outright inappropriate during her viral storytime.
@thetarynarnold/TikTok

Lesbian Shares Super Awkward Interaction With Straight Guy At NFL Game—And Yiiikes

Folks, this TikTok storytime from Steelers fan Taryn Arnold is a pitch-perfect example of why the "man vs. bear" meme refuses to die.

If you somehow missed it, the internet recently debated whether women would rather encounter a strange man or a bear in the woods. A surprising number of women chose the bear, not because bears are cuddly, but because their danger feels more predictable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Leslie Nielsen
Julian Brown/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Leslie Nielsen's Niece Reveals Hilariously On-Brand Prank He Pulled At His Own Funeral

Leslie Nielsen, who passed away in 2010, remains a comedic legend who set an incredibly high bar for smart, dry humor and contemporary "slapstick" in the Naked Gun franchise and the Police Academy series.

With the Naked Gun reboot, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, fans have been reminiscing about the earlier Naked Gun movies and their fondest and funniest memories of the original Frank Drebin, Leslie Nielsen.

Keep ReadingShow less