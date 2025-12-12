Skip to content

We're Pretty Sure We Now Know Why FIFA Gave Trump A 'Peace Prize'—And Yep, That Tracks

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Viral Photo Of Random Chicago Man Outside In Shorts On Cold Winter Day Sparks Heated Debate

Man wearing shorts and flipflops in snow
Johner Images/Getty Images

After an X user shared a photo of a man in Chicago walking outside in shorts and a t-shirt on a cold day, proclaiming that "Chicagoans are just built different," it sparked a debate about where the phenomenon actually happens.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyDec 12, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

We've all encountered him and we might even know him personally: year-round shorts guy.

You'll see him in the dead of winter in the freezing cold waltzing around in shorts for some reason. He probably doesn't own a coat, either.

He is a mystery, an enigma, and nobody understands him except, well, the other year-round shorts guys.

A woman on X is currently going viral after capturing a year-round shorts guy specimen in the frigid streets of Chicago, and it's sparked quite a conversation about not only what's up with this genre of dude, but where you're most likely to find him.

X user @mollyfleck posted a photo of the bro-y dude walking through the recent Chicago snow in nothing but a pair of sneakers, shorts and a t-shirt (and a ballcap, of course), along with the caption:

"Chicagoans are just built different."

But contrary to what Chicagoans all seem to think (and this writer says that as a former Chicagoan), it is cold in most large cities in the U.S. and this type of dude exists all over the place.

You see him every year, all winter long, waltzing around half-naked pretending not to be cold. At this point it's a winter tradition as well-worn as Christmas lights in the town square!

Year-round shorts guy is so ubiquitous, in fact, that the popular X user known as "men's wear guy" shared a screenshot of an actual 2019 investigative piece by the Wall Street Journal trying to suss out what year-round shorts guy's deal is.

That, of course, did not stop a heated debate from arising where everyone from every city and section in the U.S. immediately claimed year-round shorts guy as THEIR thing.

Many claimed that this is just a general Midwest thing, not a Chicago thing (which is true).

Others claimed it was unique to Philadelphia, for whatever reason.

While others said it was a Wisconsin thing...

A Boston thing...

A Montana thing...

The list, of course, goes on and on. But while location may have proven divisive, most seemed to agree on two things. One, it is almost exclusively white men who do this, or as many put it, "WPS," or "white people sh*t."



And it is yet another example of weird, performative masculinity. Fellas, is it gay to be cold?

Of course, it's possible this gent was just running to a gym or coffee shop a block down the street and couldn't be bothered to bundle up for such a short trip. Or something.

Regardless, the international mystery of year-round shorts guy continues.

Latest News

Lauren Boebert; George Santos
Political News

Viral Video Of Lauren Boebert Arguing With Bouncer At George Santos' Holiday Party Is All Kinds Of Cringe

Amanda Seyfried; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Amanda Seyfried Refuses To Back Down After Calling Charlie Kirk 'Hateful': 'I'm Not F—king Apologizing'

yellow note with "I QUIT!" on keyboard
Trending

People's Best 'F—k This, I Don't Get Paid Enough' Work Experiences

Lauren Boebert; Kid Rock
Political News

Lauren Boebert In Hot Water After She's Busted Spending Campaign Funds On Kid Rock Concert Tickets

More from Trending

Left: Ron Perlman; Right: Harvey Weinstein during a court appearance.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ron Perlman Leaves Fans Stunned With Story About Peeing On His Hand Before Shaking Harvey Weinstein's

During an especially unsanitary round of storytime on Inside of You with Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum, Ron Perlman resurrected one of Hollywood’s most infamous bits of petty rebellion: the “pee-pee handshake” he claims he once served to convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

Back in the political chaos of 2018, the Sons of Anarchy star revealed that he deliberately peed on his hand before greeting Weinstein at a charity event.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ​@unpunishablewoman's TikTok video
@unpunishablewoman/TikTok

Single Woman Explains Why Married Women Are 'Self-Centered' In Their Friendships—And People Have Thoughts

There's nothing quite like the feeling of investing so much of yourself into your friendships and realizing that these people you love are unwilling to reciprocate your love and care.

In recent years, it's become an increasingly common and devastating problem for single women to feel taken advantage of by their married friends. They often feel pressured to support their married friends in their milestones, especially when it comes to their kids, while their milestones as a single person are ignored.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @helsmcp's TikTok video
@helsmcp/TikTok

TikToker Sparks Debate After Saying She's Suffering From 'Millennial Age Dysmorphia'

Did you know that experiencing trauma, even at a societal level, can have a lasting impact on your brain development, your aging process, and your perception of your age and capabilities?

Millennials, especially Elder Millennials, have become a classic example of this, and it's a wide-spread problem.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman hanging Christmas ornaments; Tweet from @_Clom_
Guido Mieth/Getty Images; @_Clom_/Twitter (X)

Store's 2025 Christmas Ornaments Featuring The Year's Trendy Phrases Have The Internet Saying 'No Thank You'

There have been other tough years, sure, but there's no denying that 2025 may have not been the best for a lot of people.

With just weeks left in the year and the holiday season upon us, we were likely all holding out hope that a little holiday spirit would help the year redeem itself, at least a little bit.

Keep ReadingShow less
progressive Pride flag, closeup of TSA agent
Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

MAGA Is Epically Melting Down Over A Viral Photo Showing A Pride Flag At A Texas TSA Checkpoint

"Libs of TikTok" is a series of social media accounts run by former real estate shill-turned-full-time victim Chaya Raichik.

The MAGA influencer spends her time scouring the internet—and apparently airports—searching for her next conservative rage bait post to inspire bomb threats at schools and children's hospitals.

Keep ReadingShow less