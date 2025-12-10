Skip to content

Liberal Podcast Host Blasts Erika Kirk For Being An 'Absolute Grifter' In Mic Drop Rant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sean Duffy Dragged After Sharing Bizarre Proposal For How To 'Get Some Blood Flowing' At The Airport

Sean Duffy
Eric Lee/Getty Images

On Monday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy continued his push to make air travel more pleasurable with his proposal to add workout areas to airports—and was swiftly ridiculed by critics.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 10, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was criticized after he said that airports should add workout areas as part of his bizarro effort to make air travel a more pleasurable experience for travelers.

As part of his push to brand the initiative as “family friendly,” Duffy unveiled a $1 billion funding program that airports can apply for to build additional nursing suites, children’s play zones, dedicated family security lanes, and fitness spaces for travelers.

Duffy said this would be a good way to "get some blood flowing" at the airport—an already stressful and discombobulated experience as it is:

"I want to expand the play area for kids. Maybe I want additional nursing pods for nursing mothers. Maybe I want a workout area where people might get some blood flowing, doing some pull-ups or some step-ups in the airport."
"Maybe you want to have a different lane for families to get through TSA. How can you make the experience better as you go through an airport? $1 billion is going to go to that."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Moments later, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who had joined Duffy for the press conference at Ronald National Airport in Washington, D.C.—and Duffy squared off in an impromptu pull-up contest after Duffy was asked whether he was concerned that passengers might end up “smelly” from working out.

He replied:

“I don’t want you to have a full-body sweat going on until you stink. But if you do a few pull-ups, get your blood flowing, I think that’s positive. So this is not like, go to the gym, sweat and then get on an airplane.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom remarked that Duffy "would like you to do pulls [sic] up while he forces you to wait for your delayed flight."

Newsom, via his official press office account, later shared a photo of Duffy doing pull ups in the airport, joking that "this is exactly what we were missing to make airports more pleasant and enjoyable."

Duffy was widely mocked.


Duffy recently made headlines after he spoke out about air travel etiquette and not wearing pajamas or taking your shoes off on an airplane

Duffy, who appeared at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, to discuss his efforts to “restore courtesy and class to air travel," argued that air travel would be a better experience for all if people took more pride in their appearance on flights.

He said he "would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better." He said people shouldn't wear slippers or pyjamas or take their shoes off on airplanes in order to be "cognizant and courteous" to others around them.

However, once clips of his remarks went viral, critics pointed out that none of his suggestions actually address the problems surrounding travel delays and airport security that passengers are actually concerned about.

Latest News

Side-by-side images show how Will Smith’s original glitchy 2023 AI spaghetti clip has evolved into today’s far more realistic AI renderings.
Trending

New AI Videos Of Will Smith Eating Spaghetti Are Going Viral—And They Show Just How Alarmingly Fast AI Has Progressed

Brendan Fraser; Dwayne Johnson
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson Thanks Brendan Fraser For 'Changing My Life' With 'The Mummy Returns' In Sweet Video

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions
Trending

Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions

Ricki Lake
Celebrities

Ricki Lake Stunned To Learn Her Family Photos Were Found At Flea Market After She Lost Her Home In LA Wildfires

More from News/political-news

Screenshots of "George Washington" and Glenn Beck
The Glenn Beck Show

Glenn Beck Just Created A Buff AI Version Of George Washington—And It's As Bizarre As You Think

Conservative pundit Glenn Beck weirded everyone out when he debuted and interviewed a buff AI-generated version of former President George Washington that he created to discuss the problems the United States has at the moment.

Beck disclosed that he and his team have developed a homegrown AI system that, among other things, can analyze proposed legislation and judge whether the Founding Fathers might have considered it constitutional.

Keep ReadingShow less
Piers Morgan; Nick Fuentes
Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Far-Right Activist Proudly Admits He's Never Had Sex After Piers Morgan Calls Out His Misogyny In Tense Interview

Self-proclaimed White nationalist poster boy Nick Fuentes recently revealed something many have suspected for a long time. The Adolf Hitler loving, Holocaust denying, racist, misogynistic incel has never been sexually intimate with a live, human female.

Many people choose to abstain from sex for a variety of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Gavin Newsom
@Acyn/X; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump Just Made A Bonkers Claim About Operating A Lawnmower—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is Priceless

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump with the perfect meme after Trump made his latest bizarre claim to reporters—that "you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."

Trump made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, speaking at a time when his immigration crackdown is upending the lives of day laborers and agricultural workers around the country, namely those who do know how to use the lawnmowers he claims are too "impractical" for the average person to use or understand.

Keep ReadingShow less
Best friends sharing a pinky promise
Photo by Walter Randlehoff on Unsplash

People Divulge What Led To The End Of Their Friendship With Their Best Friend

When a really good friendship takes hold, it's hard to imagine that it could ever end.

But just like relationships, friendships, even the best ones, can end for an abundance of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Stewart during her conversation on The Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times.
The Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times / YouTubehttps://youtu.be/YY5tIJpH0YE?si=bxohd7_0f_24G0Qk

Kristen Stewart Goes Viral With Her Take On Why Method Actors In Hollywood All Seem To Be Men

In every behind-the-scenes acting documentary, there’s always one guy eager to recount the time he took method acting “too far.”

The stories are lauded as part of a toxic and misogynistic Hollywood lore: Jared Leto allegedly terrorizing Suicide Squad castmates with Joker-inspired “gifts,” Daniel Day-Lewis insisting on being addressed as “Mr. President” on and off set filming Lincoln, and Christian Bale radically altering his body for The Machinist.

Keep ReadingShow less