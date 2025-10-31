Skip to content

J.D. Vance Faces Backlash After Saying He Hopes His Wife Usha Will Be 'Moved' To Convert To Christianity

Even Trump's NASA Director Had To Set Kim Kardashian Straight After She Said The Moon Landing 'Didn't Happen'

Sean Duffy; Screenshot of Kim Kardashian
Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images; Hulu

Sean Duffy, Trump's Acting NASA Administrator, fact-checked Kim Kardashian after she revealed herself to be a moon landing conspiracist.

Alan Herrera
By Alan Herrera Oct 31, 2025
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy—who is also NASA's Acting Administrator—issued the weirdest fact-check ever when he corrected reality star Kim Kardashian after she revealed herself to be a moon landing conspiracist.

Conspiracy theorists have long alleged the moon landing was fabricated by NASA in what they claim was an elaborate hoax—and Kardashian certainly made it clear where she stands in a video speaking to co-star Sarah Paulson on the set of the new Hulu drama All’s Fair.

In the clip, Kardashian attempts to persuade Paulson that the Apollo 11 astronauts never actually landed on the Moon. Instead, she claims, they merely orbited Earth while the world watched staged footage filmed in a studio, before returning home to be wrongly celebrated as heroes.

Kardashian reads from an article that reportedly recounts someone asking Buzz Aldrin (the NASA astronaut who landed on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission) about the scariest moment of the expedition:

"And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment ’cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t ’cause it didn’t happen.’”

Kardashian claimed that Aldrin’s “facade has slipped” with age, suggesting he may have unintentionally revealed the truth about the moon landing.

She adds:

“So I think it didn’t happen."

In a follow-up confessional, she says:

“I center conspiracies all the time. I don’t think we did. I think it was fake."
"I’ve seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin.”

Duffy later issued a response to the clip on X, writing:

"Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times! And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too."

You can see Duffy's response and hear what she said in the video below.

Kardashian responded, asking for "the tea on 31 Atlas," referring to 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar comet that originated outside our solar system and is currently behind the sun.

Thanks for correcting a conspiracy theorist, Mr. Duffy. But considering Duffy...of all people...corrected Kim Kardashian...of all people... really made people consider just how weird the whole exchange was.


Each day under the Trump administration just gets weirder.

Kid Rock
Special Olympics Fires Back At Kid Rock With Powerful Statement After He Used 'The R-Word' To Describe Halloween Costume

American flag flying
Foreigners Explain Which Things About America They Thought Were A Myth

Erin Burnett; Matthew Cappucci; video still of Cappucci
Meteorologist Responds After CNN Airs Video Of Him Throwing Up While Flying Through Deadly Hurricane

Nancy Mace
Nancy Mace Gets Blunt Reminder Of Her Own Hypocrisy After Railing Against Gay Marriage On X

