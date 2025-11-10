Fans Defend Kim Kardashian After She's Hit With Mockery For Failing California Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian might be playing the part of a well-to-do lawyer in All's Fair, but she might be well on her way to becoming a lawyer in real life, as well.

Back in 2019, Kardashian shared her aspiration to follow in her father, Robert Kardashian's, footsteps after completing an apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm and later concentrating on cases in prison reform and clemency.

This month, Kardashian announced on her Instagram Stories that she completed the California bar exam back on July 29 and 30 but that, at least for this round, she was not successful in passing it.

Kardashian wrote on her stories:

"Well... I'm not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed one on TV."

"Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar."

"No shortcuts, no giving up, just more studying and even more determination."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far."

"Falling short isn't failure; it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"

Kardashian previously passed the "Baby Bar Exam" after four attempts, which is intended for first-year law degree students.

Then and now, she's emphasized the importance of working hard and not depending on others for her success.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me."

All jokes aside, the California bar exam is challenging, with approximately 30 percent of people not passing on their first try.

The exam includes five essay questions that last one hour each, a 90-minute performance test, and a timed multiple-choice test of 200 questions. Very few people pass the bar on their first attempt, and many give up before passing.

Kardashian may have not passed this time, but if her business savvy and her persistence are any indicator, she will continue until she succeeds and can practice law.

Kardashian's Instagram Story was met with mixed remarks. Some openly criticized the SKIMS founder and her fame.

Kardashian reflected on the experience:

"Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer. It wasn't easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up."

"Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph, especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared."

"That's the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away."

"This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I'll carry its lessons with me forever. Here's to celebrating resilience and new beginnings!"

Maybe we should all take a page out of Kardashian's book and celebrate the possibility of pushing ourselves to new heights and learning something new. It doesn't have to be as extreme as the California bar exam to be great.