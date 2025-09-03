Kim Kardashian Sparks Heated Debate After Explaining Why She Doesn't 'Believe In Homework'

Kim Kardashian might have strong opinions about "nobody wanting to work these days," but it seems that she has strong opinions about schoolwork staying in the classroom, too.
Kardashian recently guest-starred on Kai Cenat's new Mafiathon 3 streaming series, and during that time, Cenat quipped that it was hard for homework and gaming to coexist because of a kid's need to get some sleep.
That was when Kardashian dropped her hot take.
"I don't believe in homework."
"Kids are in school for eight hours a day. When they come home, they need to also [participate in] sports, have a life, [and] spend time with their family."
"I think that homework should be left, like, in school. You shouldn't have to [take it home]."
You can see this clip from the streaming series, among others, here:
The clips became particularly popular on Instagram and Twitter (X), where people were deeply divided over the role and importance of homework.
Some disagreed with Kardashian and valued homework. These individuals pointed out that homework offers additional learning, application, and memorization in the comfort of one's home, where sometimes more learning can be done than in a stressful and fast-paced classroom.
Some side-eyed Kardashian and questioned her children's intellect if she was this against homework.
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
But others applauded Kardashian for bringing this up and wanted to take the "home" out of "homework."
These individuals fixated on Kardashian's main two points, which were the amount of time that kids had already spent in the classroom, and what else they might need to dedicate time and attention to once that final bell rang.
While some kids might have quite a bit of time in the evening to focus on homework, others had to work to help provide for their families, take care of their younger siblings, and of course, do other school-related activities, like being involved in a sport or club, making homework more stressful than helpful.
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram
Debates about the importance of homework have stood the test of time, and Kardashian bringing this up undoubtedly will only add new fuel to that fire, making people question what is helpful, practical, and necessary for student success.