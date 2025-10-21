Callum Turner Just Revealed How He And Fiancée Dua Lipa Met—And It Sounds Like Something Out Of A Movie

We often acknowledge that a couple is cute together—while wondering in the back of our minds if the relationship will last. But some romances come about in such unexpected ways, and through so many hurdles, that there's no denying they were meant to be.
For English actor Callum Turner and English singer Dua Lipa, their relationship serves as the ultimate example of a "meet-cute."
The pair, engaged as of June 2025, originally met back in January 2024, but their meeting was anything but ordinary.
While doing an interview with The Times, Turner admitted that they had multiple opportunities to meet before January 2024 that just didn't work out.
"We had maybe two, three, four, five near misses over our time where we didn't meet."
"Mutual friends and places."
"There's one where she went to a party, and then I went to a party, but I arrived just minutes after she left!"
"There were loads of things like that, and then, when we were both able to, we were both single and whatever, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world."
It seemed destined for Lipa and Turner to meet, so when it was finally time for them to come face-to-face, it had to be special, and it had to be undeniable.
So in January 2024, it only made sense that the two English entertainers made plans to go to the same mutual friend's birthday party, aboard the same airline—and on the same flight.
That would be an interesting enough coincidence, but add that they were sitting together on the flight, having both picked up a copy of the exact same book, and well, that might be the contemporary version of a meet-cute.
Callum continued to share his story.
"We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy. It's called 'Trust' [by Hernán Díaz], and I had just finished the first chapter."
"I told her, and she looked at me and said, 'I just finished the first chapter, too."
"So I said, 'So we're on the same page.'"
Callum admitted to seeing this coincidence as a sign.
"In the movie version of it, I look up to the sky and I'm like, 'I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud. Don't worry.'"
"And that was really the first moment."
Upon reading this reveal, fans were deeply tickled by the series of coincidences, some going so far as to call Callum and Lipa's first meeting straight out of a rom-com or even fanfiction.
Some couples are just meant to be together! Since they had several near-misses in the past, the Universe made it as obvious as possible when they finally met. Honestly, the results could not be more adorable.