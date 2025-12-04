Skip to content

Bride's Friends Surprise Her With Montage Video Of All Her Exes At Bachelorette Party—And People Are Mortified

Photo Of Drunk Raccoon That Broke Into Liquor Store And Passed Out In Bathroom Goes Viral

raccoon; break-in at Ashland ABC Store in Virginia
Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance/Getty Images; Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

A raccoon broke into a Virginia liquor store on Black Friday before getting drunk and passing out—and the photos of the incident are going viral.

Dec 04, 2025
This week in Virginia, someone broke into the Ashland ABC Store. The perpetrator targeted the liquor store's bottom shelf, knocking items to the floor and leaving behind a trail of broken glass and spilled alcohol.

The perpetrator also reportedly drank some of the liquor, and instead of fleeing the scene, ended up too intoxicated to leave and instead passed out in the store's restroom.

Oh, and by the way? That perpetrator was a raccoon.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter shared the news on Facebook after one of their team members, Officer Martin, responded to the break-in and secured the furry little culprit.

A spokesperson for the animal care facility wrote:

"Black Friday Break-In at Ashland ABC Store"
"Suspect Apprehended After Liquor-Fueled Rampage"
"On Saturday morning, Officer Martin responded to an unusual call at the Ashland ABC Store. Upon arrival, she discovered the 'suspect' had broken in, ransacked several shelves, and then… passed out in the bathroom."
"The suspect? A very intoxicated raccoon."
"Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning."
"After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer."
"A big shout-out to Officer Martin for handling this chaotic scene with professionalism and good humor. Just another day in the life at Hanover Animal Protection!"

Included with the post were two photographs: one of the damage the raccoon had caused in the back aisle of the Ashland ABC Store, and the other of the raccoon sleeping it off next to a toilet.

You can see the post here:

Fellow Facebook users were tickled by the idea of a "trashed panda."

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

While the internet found the entire situation to be funny, they could not get over the overzealous raccoon.

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

When the news made its way over to Twitter (X), users really saw themselves in the little raccoon.







You can see more about the masked bandit here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

It seems that this little raccoon didn't bite off more than he could chew so much as he broke more bottles than he could drink.

Fortunately, he was okay after the incident and simply needed a little rest before he could get back on his feet and be released back into the wild.

Little does he know, the entire internet now has photographic evidence of his escapade through the liquor shelves. At least he'll remain humble no matter how many memes we make about him.

