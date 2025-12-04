Photo Of Drunk Raccoon That Broke Into Liquor Store And Passed Out In Bathroom Goes Viral

This week in Virginia, someone broke into the Ashland ABC Store. The perpetrator targeted the liquor store's bottom shelf, knocking items to the floor and leaving behind a trail of broken glass and spilled alcohol.
The perpetrator also reportedly drank some of the liquor, and instead of fleeing the scene, ended up too intoxicated to leave and instead passed out in the store's restroom.
Oh, and by the way? That perpetrator was a raccoon.
The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter shared the news on Facebook after one of their team members, Officer Martin, responded to the break-in and secured the furry little culprit.
A spokesperson for the animal care facility wrote:
"Black Friday Break-In at Ashland ABC Store"
"Suspect Apprehended After Liquor-Fueled Rampage"
"On Saturday morning, Officer Martin responded to an unusual call at the Ashland ABC Store. Upon arrival, she discovered the 'suspect' had broken in, ransacked several shelves, and then… passed out in the bathroom."
"The suspect? A very intoxicated raccoon."
"Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning."
"After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer."
"A big shout-out to Officer Martin for handling this chaotic scene with professionalism and good humor. Just another day in the life at Hanover Animal Protection!"
Included with the post were two photographs: one of the damage the raccoon had caused in the back aisle of the Ashland ABC Store, and the other of the raccoon sleeping it off next to a toilet.
Fellow Facebook users were tickled by the idea of a "trashed panda."
While the internet found the entire situation to be funny, they could not get over the overzealous raccoon.
When the news made its way over to Twitter (X), users really saw themselves in the little raccoon.
It seems that this little raccoon didn't bite off more than he could chew so much as he broke more bottles than he could drink.
Fortunately, he was okay after the incident and simply needed a little rest before he could get back on his feet and be released back into the wild.
Little does he know, the entire internet now has photographic evidence of his escapade through the liquor shelves. At least he'll remain humble no matter how many memes we make about him.