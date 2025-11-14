Megyn Kelly Slammed After Making Bonkers Defense Of Epstein Liking Teenage Girls

Far-right pundit Megyn Kelly—who has a teenage daughter—sparked outrage after she attempted to downplay the pedophilia of the late financier, sex trafficker, and proven pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, saying he was merely "into the barely legal type."

President Donald Trump has done everything he can these last few months to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

But the scandal has boiled over as a result of a release from House Oversight Committee Democrats that includes emails like one Epstein sent his associate Ghislaine Maxwell that reads:

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him. He has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.”

In another message, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein emailed journalist Michael Wolff:

“[Victim] Mar-a-Lago. [identifier]. Trump said he asked me to resign — never a member, ever. Of course he knew about the girls, as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

But Kelly, in an interview with journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, overlooked all of that, accusing Democrats of "[making] some hay with these" releases and questioning whether Epstein, whose history of pedophilia goes back decades, was actually a pedophile, remarking:

"As for Epstein, I've said this before, but just as a reminder, I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything. Not everything, but virtually everything. And this person has told me from the start years and years ago that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile."

"This is this person's view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. And I realize this is disgusting. I'm definitely not trying to make an excuse for this."

"I'm just giving you facts, that he wasn't into, like, 8-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby." ...

"And that is what I believed, and that is what I reliably was told for many years. And it wasn't until we heard from [Attorney General] Pam Bondi that they had tens of thousands of videos of alleged — forgive me, they used to call it kiddie porn, now they call it child sexual abuse material — on his computer that for the first time, I thought, oh, no, he was an actual pedophile."

"I mean, only a pedophile gets off on young children abuse videos. She's never clarified it, I don't know whether it's true. I have to be honest, I don't really trust Pam Bondi's word on the Epstein matters anymore."

She added:

"Yeah, so I don't know what's true about him, but we have yet to see anybody come forward and say I was under 10, I was under 14 when I first came within his purview. You can say that's a distinction without a difference. I think there is a difference. There's a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?"

You can hear what Kelly said in the video below.

Kelly's remarks have been widely condemned.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Democrats "are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do."

To underscore that, he said he will ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Epstein’s ties to other prominent figures, including some of his own political opponents.

Trump said Bondi, the Department of Justice, and "our great patriots at the FBI" will be tasked with investigating Epstein’s "involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."

Trump insisted the scandal “is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats."