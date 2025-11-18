Skip to content

Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Speaks Out To Clear Up That Scandalous 'Bubba' Email—And Now We Have Even More Questions

Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Reveals Infuriating Theory For Why Trump Reversed Course On Releasing The Epstein Files

In a phone interview with NewsNation, late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein revealed why he thinks President Trump suddenly decided he's on board with releasing the Epstein files—and his theory certainly tracks.

By Alan HerreraNov 18, 2025
Mark Epstein—the brother of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—said in a phone interview with NewsNation that he suspects his brother had “dirt” on President Donald Trump and that Trump now backs releasing the Epstein files because the FBI is "sanitizing" them and "scrubbing" the names of Republicans involved.

Indeed, in an abrupt about-face, Trump, who has long resisted releasing the files despite campaigning on a promise to do so, is urging House Republicans to publicize them "because we have nothing to hide." Dozens of Republicans have now signaled they are willing to vote in favor of releasing the files.

Mark Epstein said a source relayed to him that the FBI is covering-up Republicans' involvement.

He said:

“I’ve been recently told the reason they’re going to be releasing these things, and the reason for the flip is that they’re sanitizing these files. There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia, where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it. That’s what I was told by a pretty good source."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Mark Epstein made clear he also believes that FBI Director Kash Patel knows what actually happened to his brother, who was found hanging in a cell in 2019, remarking:

“He was the one who said in his testimony ‘you know a suicide when you see one.’ I had a laugh. How many suicides has that jacka** seen?”

While he did not provide specifics, he said his brother had information that compromises Trump:

“He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump. You could see in the emails, Trump could deny it all he wants, but it’s pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie.”

His theory certainly tracks.

Additionally, Mark Epstein refused to discuss his own email exchanges with his brother, which included one that sparked online speculation that Trump had once performed oral sex on former President Bill Clinton.

“Bannon with me,” Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a March 2018 message, referring to White House adviser Steve Bannon, to which Mark Epstein responded:

“Ask him if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?"

“And I thought I had tsuris,” Jeffrey Epstein replied, using the Yiddish word for “troubles.”

Once the exchange went viral, many pointed out that “Bubba” appeared several times in the newly released emails and was widely understood as a reference to Clinton. “Bubba” has long been a nickname for Clinton.

Mark Epstein replied:

"You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard."

When asked about the exchange, Mark Epstein said he is "not discussing that email," adding:

"This is a private email between Jeffrey and myself, it’s two brothers talking. It’s nobody’s business what we wrote. The only thing I responded to, because people got crazy with the ‘Bubba’ reference (in the email), and they tried to pin it on Clinton."
"So I made a public statement that it was not any reference to Bill Clinton. I like Bill Clinton … the email had nothing to do with Clinton, and that’s my last word on that email."

In a public statement released this week, Mark Epstein said the emails "were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks."

He said "the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton." He added that "any attempt to conflate that reference with President Clinton, or to read sweeping implications into them, misrepresents both the purpose and the tone of the original correspondence."

