Even MAGA Podcaster Joe Rogan Is Ripping Trump For Flip-Flopping On The Epstein Files Release

Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan criticized the Trump administration's shaky narrative around the Epstein files and shared his disbelief over President Donald Trump's complete 180 on releasing the documents after spending months calling them a "hoax."
Trump is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and had long rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who concluded earlier this year that no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months prior.
However, Trump recently pivoted and said he supports releasing the files and ordered the Justice Department to investigate Democrats' associations with Epstein. Last week, the House approved a bill requiring the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, following an unusual procedural maneuver in the House to force the measure to the floor.
Rogan couldn't help but comment on Trump's flip-flopping and said:
“I heard there’s no [Epstein] files? I heard it’s a hoax. Then all of a sudden, he’s going to release the files. Well, I thought there was no files? He wants an investigation now? Like, what is going on?”
Rogan has made similar remarks before.
Over the summer, he also directed his ire at the Justice Department and particularly Bondi for their handling of the Epstein files investigation.
He specifically referenced Bondi’s June claim that the FBI was reviewing “tens of thousands of videos” of Epstein “with children or child porn.” Just a week later, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Rogan’s show and contradicted Bondi, stating the bureau had no such evidence.
“They’ve got videotape and all a sudden they don’t,” Rogan said. “You had the director of the FBI on this show saying, ‘If there was [a videotape], nothing you’re looking for is on those tapes." He questioned "why'd they say that" and not follow through, suggesting that Trump had chosen to bomb Iran to take attention away from the files themselves.
Others couldn't help but agree with Rogan's assessment and note that Rogan—who helped put Trump in office—is breaking from Trump more and more.
Rogan has a lot to answer for, regardless of where he stands on this issue.
Trump's Epstein connections were no secret before he won last year's election and were brought up countless times—yet Rogan still voted for him and endorsed him.