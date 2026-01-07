Skip to content

People Break Down Which Careers Are A Total Relationship Turn-Off

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ted Cruz Ripped After Making Alarming Comment About Greenlanders Becoming Americans

Ted Cruz
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Republican Senator Ted Cruz sparked outrage after claiming that Greenland should be honored that it might become part of the U.S. if President Trump gets his way.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz sparked outrage after claiming that becoming part of America would be the "greatest gift" for Greenland if President Donald Trump follows through and seizes the territory from Denmark.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark and is, alongside the Faroe Islands, the only other autonomous territory within the Kingdom. Citizens of both Greenland and the Faroe Islands are full citizens of Denmark. As one of the Overseas Countries and Territories of the European Union, Greenland’s citizens are also recognized as EU citizens.

Yesterday, the White House said it was not ruling out military action to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally. Under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, NATO’s collective defense clause, an attack on one member state is treated as an attack on the entire alliance.

Cruz said annexing Greenland "is a very serious policy proposal" and shared a tidbit from a conversation he had with Jesper Møller Sørensen, Denmark's U.S. ambassador:

"I said, 'Listen, Denmark is our friend. You're our ally. You will continue to be our friend and ally but friends and allies can have conversations."
"And the ambassador said, 'Greenland's not for sale.' I said, 'That's fine. Everything's for sale. We're gonna have a conversation and by the way, if you maintain that, one of the things this has produced is a growing independence movement in Greenland and if you do nothing you may end up getting nothing for Greenland because they break off on their own."
"I find it quite plausible that the Greenlanders, there are about 50,000 of them, would say, 'Wait a second, I get to be an American?' To become an American is in many ways the greatest gift we can give anyone on planet Earth."

You can hear what Cruz said in the video below.

Cruz was swiftly criticized.


Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that "we need Greenland from the standpoint of national security and Denmark is not going to be able to do it." He has since said he was not convinced the NATO alliance would come to Washington’s aid in a crisis.

Trump argued—as he has many times before—that before his first term, U.S. allies were failing to pay their fair share for defense while relying on America’s security umbrella, and claimed that without the United States, Russia and China would “have zero fear of NATO.”

Eight European leaders have moved to defend Greenland. In a joint statement, the leaders said Greenland’s security must be guaranteed collectively through NATO and in full respect of the will of its people.

The statement was signed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and was endorsed by the leaders of the Netherlands, Greece, Luxembourg, and Slovenia.

The leaders said "security in the Arctic must be ... achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders."

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Ripped After Showing Off His Cringey Impression Of A Trans Weightlifter

Screenshots from @danni_ek, @baldandbougiegem, and @carefreemaroon1's TikTok videos
Trending

Mom Sparks Backlash After Ranting That Childfree People Are 'Practically On Vacation 24/7'

Angie “Pumps” Sullivan (left) and Jennifer Welch (right), the hosts of the podcast 'I've Had It'
LGBTQ

Lesbian Has Podcast Hosts Cracking Up After Thanking 'Stupid' MAGA Alpha Males For Hilarious Reason

Screenshots from @ms_d_math's TikTok video
Trending

Teachers Share The Things That Were Normal For Millennials That Would Have Their Students 'Crashing Out'

More from News/political-news

Mehmet Oz
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dr. Oz Raises Eyebrows Over His Bizarre Defense Of New Guidelines For Alcohol Consumption

Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), raised eyebrows over his bizarre and surprisingly permissive defense of new guidelines for alcohol consumption, saying "it does allow people an excuse to bond and socialize, and there’s probably nothing healthier than having a good time with friends in a safe way."

Oz spoke as the Trump administration on Wednesday released updated dietary guidelines for Americans, emphasizing whole and minimally processed foods, reduced consumption of refined carbohydrates, and what officials described as a “war” on added sugars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bowen Yang
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bowen Yang Gets Candid About Why He Decided To Leave 'SNL' After His Sudden Exit

Bowen Yang, who's well-known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his role in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, stepped off of the SNL stage for the last time, mid-season, after being a writer and performer for the past eight seasons.

During his final skit, Yang starred opposite Ariana Grande, with the couple playing a married couple. Grande was waiting for Bowen to come from after his final shift before retiring from working at an airport.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kyle Rittenhouse
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse Blasted Over Sociopathic Post Following ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse sparked outrage after he offered to travel to Minnesota following ICE's fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back against this narrative considering witnesses described seeing Good in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEGO's 'SMART Brick'
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Lego Just Unveiled Their New Tech-Heavy 'Smart Brick'—But Not Everyone Is Excited About It

LEGO has long been known for its fostering of creativity, independent play, and imaginative designs, both in their LEGO sets and free-form bricks.

Parents have long hailed LEGO as a viable option for fostering creativity and critical thinking, even when faced with the frustrations of children not cleaning up all of the pieces and the pains of potentially stepping on them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
Bryan Bedder/Athlos/Getty Images

Serena Williams' Husband Just Stepped In To Defend Her From Accusations That She's Lightening Her Skin

When the Williams family burst onto the scene in the tennis world as juniors, an inordinate amount of discourse focused on Venus and Serena's appearance. The Williams sisters weren't the first Black people—men or women—to play tennis at an international level, but they quickly achieved heights that set them on the path to legendary status.

The heightened attention brought with it a lot of racist and colorist comments about their hair, their skin, and their bodies—especially Serena's more muscular and curvy body.

Keep ReadingShow less