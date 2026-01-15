Skip to content

Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

2016 Video Of Ted Cruz Warning That Trump Might Nuke Denmark Resurfaces Amid Greenland Spat

Ted Cruz; Donald Trump
Kayla Bartowski/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

A 2016 video of Republican Senator Ted Cruz warning that Trump might nuke Denmark if elected president has resurfaced amid Trump's push to make Greenland part of the United States.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 15, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz is receiving major side-eye after video from 2016 resurfaced, reminding observers that he once warned that then-candidate—and unfortunately once again-President—Donald Trump might nuke Denmark if elected.

Cruz made the remark to reporters while campaigning himself in Goffstown, New Hampshire, shortly after winning that year's Iowa caucuses.

Cruz said:

"We need a commander in chief, not a Twitterer in chief. We need someone with judgment and the temperament to keep this country safe."
“I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the button. I mean, we’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark. That’s not the temperament of a leader to keep this country safe.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

The video's reappearance comes just days after Cruz made headlines for claiming that becoming part of the United States would be the "greatest gift" for Greenland if Trump follows through and seizes the territory from Denmark.

Cruz said annexing Greenland "is a very serious policy proposal" and that the U.S. should obtain the autonomous territory, arguing that "to become an American is in many ways the greatest gift we can give anyone on planet Earth."

People were not impressed with how Cruz has rolled over—and called him out now that his decade-old hypothetical is coming closer to reality.


Meanwhile, several European NATO allies are moving to bolster their presence in Greenland, deploying small contingents of military personnel for joint exercises with Denmark.

The deployments were announced as Danish and Greenlandic officials met Wednesday in Washington with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, just hours after Trump wrote on Truth Social that “anything less” than U.S. control of Greenland was “unacceptable.”

The talks produced little concrete progress. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the discussions were “frank but also constructive,” but acknowledged that a “fundamental disagreement” remains between the sides.

Denmark also announced it would expand its military footprint in Greenland “in close cooperation with NATO allies.” Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have since confirmed that they will send military personnel to Greenland this week as part of those efforts.

Canada and France have separately announced plans to open consulates in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, in the coming weeks.

Latest News

Rihanna; Vivian Jenna Wilson
People

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson To Be Model For Savage X Fenty Shoot

Riley Gaines; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Fox News Hosts Dragged After Fawning Over Trump's Alleged Testosterone Levels

Donald Trrump; Maria Corina Machado
Political News

Trump Is Getting Epically Dragged After Showing Off Nobel Peace Prize Maria Corina Machado Gave Him

Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk
Political News

Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk

More from News/political-news

Brooke Rollins
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Agriculture Secretary Gives Truly Bleak Description Of A Cheap Meal Option For Americans—And Wow

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was criticized for attempting to downplay rising food costs by sharing her rather dystopian idea of a $3 meal for American consumers amid the ongoing affordability crisis.

Rollins claimed that food prices were coming down, even as the latest Consumer Price Index shows grocery costs rising 0.7% in December. Some staples climbed far faster. Beef—which Rollins elevated near the top of the food pyramid in the dietary guidelines she unveiled this month—increased 1% over the month and was up 16.4% compared with a year earlier.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person behind bars
Photo by Ye Jinghan on Unsplash

Prison Guards Describe Times They've Seen Former Inmates After They Got Released

We all make mistakes, but there are certain mistakes and bad decisions that might lead us to believe that there's no way to have a good life after making such a wrong turn.

But according to some Redditors, there can be a great life ahead, even in the chapter after jail or prison.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Redditor dreamthorp's video
u/dreamthorp/Reddit

Firefighter Dubbed A Hero For Trying To Kick Down Gamer Neighbor's Door After Hearing His Cries For Help

Not many of us genuinely have a story that ends with a laugh and, "It was all just a big misunderstanding!"

But Redditor dreamthorp had quite the story of misunderstanding to share, based on his post in the "ARC_Raiders" subReddit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Pattinson (left) and Timothée Chalamet (right)
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; A24

'Marty Supreme' Director Reveals That Robert Pattinson Played Key Role In Film—And Fans Are Stunned

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has become both an awards-season darling and a box office juggernaut, delivering A24 its second-biggest opening ever and cementing its status as one of the year’s most buzzed-about films.

But amid the Golden Globe wins, Critics' Choice buzz, and widespread praise for Chalamet’s performance, one delightful detail slipped past even the most attentive fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dad playing with his child
MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Dad Sparks Backlash After Admitting He Can't Stand Spending More Than 10 Minutes With His Kids

Most people who have chosen to have kids and become parents love their children.

That said, we generally can only spend so much time with people, whether they're our loved ones or coworkers, before we need a little break. It's okay that parents might like an occasional break from their children, like having a nice dinner out.

Keep ReadingShow less