New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Trolls Kash Patel With Epic Zing Over 'Heated Rivalry' Airbnb Listing

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's FBI Director, Kash Patel, is facing backlash over his taxpayer-funded locker room booze fest at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.
Patel flew to Italy on a taxpayer-funded FBI plane despite having repeatedly criticized his predecessors for such excursions throughout 2023 and 2024. But an FBI spokesperson claimed it was not a personal trip because Patel met with Italian law enforcement and the U.S. ambassador to Italy during his visit.
The fact those meetings coincided with the hockey game he wanted to attend was purely coincidental.
But Patel has received criticism for "diva-like" behavior and his extravagant use of taxpayer funds before.
Now New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is taking a page from her fellow Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom's playbook and trolling Patel's hypocrisy.
After the lovenest of characters Ilya and Shane from the hockey-centered romance Heated Rivalry became available on Airbnb, Governor Hochul's press office expressed their mock concern.
Sharing the Airbnb listing, they posted:
"Hope the taxpayers are ready to fund Kash Patel’s weekend here."
Hochul's office wasn't alone in trolling Patel.
@neilforreal/Bluesky
@savannahcat/Bluesky
@qadishtujessica.inanna.app
@v-ron/Bluesky
@nelnelnellie/Bluesky
@beatlenumber9/Bluesky
@pinkzombierose/Bluesky
Let it be known Kash Patel only showed up to a hockey game after Heated Rivalry became popular, we might be dealing with an accidental ally here
— Mike Suszek (@mikesuszek.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 10:59 PM
The Heated Rivalry to Kash Patel Ally pipeline.
— ponce city marxist (@butterfinger.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:38 AM
Hard pass on the U.S. Men’s Hockey team Heated Rivalry episode where Kash Patel makes a cameo.
— hotelalhamra.bsky.social (@hotelalhamra.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 6:22 PM
Although some pointed out the core plot of Heated Rivalry, clandestine meetings and closeted players, and the beer-guzzling bro fest complete with misogynistic jokes about the women's team are a more accurate reflection of hockey culture than most fans of the show would like.
The whole point of Heated Rivalry is that these men love a sport that doesn't love them. Then y'all are like "I can't believe they let Kash Patel hang out in the locker room!" I can't believe that you got all the way to the cottage and didn't understand why they had to hide there in the first place.
— Alyse likes to ✨️Query✨️ (@itinerantginger.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 1:22 PM
The real cabin is located in Torrance, Ontario, Canada.
It includes three bedrooms, three beds, and three bathrooms and is pet friendly.
The description states:
"The iconic Barlochan Cottage was featured on a TV-hit show this season, and is a luxurious modern cottage featuring almost 400ft of private waterfront to enjoy those spectacular Muskoka sunsets."
The price is unlisted. According to comments online, it's already sold out.