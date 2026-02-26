Flavor Flav Extends Vegas Party To All U.S. Female Olympic Medal Winners After Trump Diss—And We Love To See It

Rap icon and TV personality Flavor Flav is really outdoing himself at the game of being a stand-up guy, especially where female Olympians are concerned!

Flav was one of the first celebrities to speak out after Donald Trump's disgusting sexist comments about the U.S. women's hockey team while congratulation the men's team on their gold medal.

The women's team declined Trump's invitation to the White House following his comments, in which he mocked the team and jokingly asked the men's team's forgiveness for having to invite them along.

In response, Flav rounded up a huge list of corporate sponsors to throw the women's team a huge celebration. And now, he's extending the bash to ALL female medalists.

Flav is no stranger to sticking up for female athletes. During the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, he offered to fund the U.S. women's water polo team after they went viral for discussing just how hard it is for them to afford to attend the games.

Then, when U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal due to rather silly technicality, Flav had a special commemorative necklace made for Chiles to replace the medal.

His gesture this year just may be the biggest one yet. After Trump's comments went viral for, as usual, all the wrong reasons, Flav immediately stepped in and began lining up huge corporate sponsorships for a big bash.

He posted on X:

"If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas."

"Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real."

Airlines, hotels, and beauty brands all quickly joined in to help Flav fete the insulted women's hockey players.

Now, it seems the largesse is at such a huge level that he's expanding it well beyond just the hockey team.

In several social media posts, Flav announced that every female medalist from this year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics was officially invited to party like a rock star in Vegas.

In a post on Threads, Flav wrote:

"Cuz this wasn’t big enough,,, I wanna invite ALL the female Olympic and Paralympic medalists from the United States out to Vegas and we got you covered,, we gonna do some nice dinners, throw a big party and a parade and a concert,,, and go to some concerts and shows."

"Thankx to all the companies and brands and musicians and entertainers who reached out. We gonna celebrate and show em SHE GOT GAME,!!"

You can rest assured this celebration will be much better than the embarrassing McDonald's buffet Trump threw for the men's hockey players.

Anyway, on social media, people have been cheering Flav non-stop for his generosity and for giving female Olympians and Paralympians the celebration they deserve.









And since Flav made the announcement on Instagram, brands and celebrities are STILL pouring in offering their support, products, and funding to make this the most epic Olympics celebration ever.

Everyone from former boy band members Lance Bass and AJ McLean, to Vegas burlesque icon Dita Von Teese, to sports arenas and drinks companies have thrown their hat into the celebratory ring.

@lancebass/Instagram

@aj_mclean/Instagram

@ditavonteese/Instagram

@tmobilearena/Instagram

@clearlycanadian/Instagram

@sprouts/Instagram

The Mayor of Las Vegas himself is even planning to get in on the action to celebrate the winning women.

@cityoflasvegas/Instagram

And to think, the U.S. men's hockey team could have had all this instead of having to sit and watch our President cram stale Big Macs into his orange gob, if they'd only had the decency to not laugh along with his sexist nonsense.

Some lessons have to be learned the hard way, eh fellas? Hope those cold McChickens were worth it.