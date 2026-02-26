Trump Is Getting Roasted Hard After He Treated The U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team To The Most On-Brand Meal

President Donald Trump is getting roasted online after a video surfaced of the gold medal-winning U.S. men's hockey team chowing down on the most on-brand meal during their visit to the White House after Trump delivered his State of the Union address.
Trump's love for McDonald's is well-documented and has for years sparked conversations about the true state of his physical health given the amount he eats and how much he avoids exercising.
A clip circulated online showing Trump greeting the players after his speech, with piles of McDonald’s double cheeseburgers laid out for the team—which is not exactly the sort of meal an administration that claims to want to "Make America Healthy Again" should be feeding the nation's star athletes.
You can see footage of the meal below.
The team's visit to the White House was dogged by controversy when Trump phoned them Sunday night to invite them to attend his State of the Union address and quipped that failing to invite the women as well might "get him impeached," remarks that came after the women's team had beaten Canada to claim gold in Thursday’s hockey final.
The meal is what the women's hockey team missed out on—and people had thoughts.
The footage of the meal Trump fed the men's hockey team once again brings attention to Trump's remarkably unhealthy eating habits.
Last year, Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), spoke during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.
Recalling his time on the campaign trail with Trump, Gruters said Trump "had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. ... Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them and he was drinking orange soda."
Gruters said "McDonald's should pay the president with what he eats."