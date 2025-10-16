Skip to content

Actor Ruby Rose Defends Taylor Swift From Claims She's Pushing Conservative 'Tradwife' Agenda On Fans

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

RNC Chair Reveals The Bizarre Way Trump Eats His McDonald's Order—And Yeah, That Tracks

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters recently opened up on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's President Trump eats on a daily basis—and how he combines his food.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 16, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), grossed people out after talking during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's President Donald Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.

Trump's love for McDonald's is well-documented and has for years sparked conversations about the true state of his physical health given the amount he eats and how much he avoids exercising.

Gruters spoke about Trump's “unique” McDonald's order and revealed that "The amount, and what the president eats" is the funniest thing he's seen on the campaign trail.

He said:

“He had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. ... Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them and he was drinking orange soda. I'm thinking to myself, how does the guy that's as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald's on a consistent basis?"
“I had two of the sandwiches and I was sick as a dog for like 24 hours but I did enjoy it. In terms of something that was unique, that was definitely unique. I wasn't expecting to witness that but he loves McDonald's."
"McDonald's should pay the president with what he eats."

You can hear what Gruters said in the audio below.

People were very grossed out.


Trump even once made headlines for serving Clemson University’s football team McDonald's meals at the White House to celebrate their win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

During his 2024 campaign, he staged a campaign photo-op at a Pennsylvania McDonald's so he could promote his false claim that then-Vice President Kamala Harris did not work at McDonald's in college, even though she's repeatedly mentioned working at the McDonald’s on Central Avenue in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983 while a Howard University student.

The restaurant was closed to the public during Trump's appearance, and the motorists he served at the drive-thru were pre-screened by the U.S. Secret Service and positioned before his arrival. No one placed an order; instead, attendees received whatever Trump handed out.

Latest News

Man urinating on altar at St. Peter's Basilica
Trending

Onlookers Horrified After Man Drops His Pants And Pees On Sacred Altar At St. Peter's Basilica

Jason Kelce; Bad Bunny
Celebrities

Jason Kelce Speaks Out After 'Fake Quotes' About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show Go Viral

Screenshot of Pottymouthpollyanna; JD Vance
News

Woman Makes Alarming Point About Young Republicans Caught In Racist Group Chat After Vance Calls Them 'Kids'

Screenshot of Sarah McBride and Ted Lieu; Stephen Miller
Political News

Dem Reps. Ted Lieu And Sarah McBride Epically Troll Stephen Miller In Viral Video Ripping Republicans

More from People/donald-trump

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom's Wordless Trolling Response To Time Magazine's Trump Cover Is Hilariously Brutal

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled Donald Trump following Trump's accusation that Time magazine used the worst photo of him "of all time" for their recent cover commemorating the recent Gaza peace deal, which Israel has since violated.

The cover features Trump gazing upward, illuminated by sunlight, with the headline “His Triumph” underneath. The accompanying story hails the peace agreement as “a signature achievement” and “a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people sitting at an outdoor table with cups of coffee
man in gray suit jacket sitting on black chair beside brown and white dog
Photo by Chewy on Unsplash

Dating Red Flags People Always Seem To Ignore Until It's Too Late

When on a first date, or even in the early stages of a relationship, we are often on the lookout for "red flags" that might suggest there is no future with this prospective partner.

More often than not, major red flags, such as a lack of chemistry or a personality difference, are usually evident on the first date.

Keep ReadingShow less
Miriam Margolyes on The Late Late Show
The Late Late Show/YouTube

Harry Potter star unapologetically woke

The Harry Potter fandom breathed a collective sigh of relief when our favorite Herbology professor, Miriam Margolyes, reaffirmed her “unapologetically woke” status on Ireland’s The Late Late Show with Patrick Kielty. At 84, the British-Australian actress proves that age hasn’t dulled her fire—or her mouth.

Known for her candor on everything from her love of Laurence Olivier to her beef with John Cleese, Margolyes has also been outspoken in her solidarity with the people of Gaza. Appearing on the The Late Late Show last Saturday, the Age of Innocence and Harry Potter star reminded audiences why she remains one of the most fearless voices in entertainment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Portland anti-ICE protester in frog costume
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

People Are Calling Out Exactly Why The Inflatable Frog Protesters In Portland Are So Effective

How do you counter a false narrative from someone as powerful as the President of the United States? Some protesters in Portland, Oregon, may have figured out the answer.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is well known for his embellishments of the truth, alternative facts, and outright lies. It's been a hallmark of his career in business—leading to multiple legal entanglements over fraud, the dissolution of Trump family charities, multiple financial settlements and fines, loss of his New York business licenses, and 34 felonies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sabrina Carpenter; Hillary Clinton; Sydney Sweeney
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Jenny Anderson/Tony Awards Productions/Getty Images; Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Photo Of Young Hillary Clinton Has People Debating If She Looks More Like Sydney Sweeney Or Sabrina Carpenter

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, an incredible feat for any couple but especially for a pair constantly facing the spotlight with such high-pressure jobs.

And Hillary Clinton was not shy about celebrating their grand milestone.

Keep ReadingShow less