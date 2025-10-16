RNC Chair Reveals The Bizarre Way Trump Eats His McDonald's Order—And Yeah, That Tracks

Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), grossed people out after talking during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's President Donald Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.
Trump's love for McDonald's is well-documented and has for years sparked conversations about the true state of his physical health given the amount he eats and how much he avoids exercising.
Gruters spoke about Trump's “unique” McDonald's order and revealed that "The amount, and what the president eats" is the funniest thing he's seen on the campaign trail.
He said:
“He had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. ... Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them and he was drinking orange soda. I'm thinking to myself, how does the guy that's as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald's on a consistent basis?"
“I had two of the sandwiches and I was sick as a dog for like 24 hours but I did enjoy it. In terms of something that was unique, that was definitely unique. I wasn't expecting to witness that but he loves McDonald's."
"McDonald's should pay the president with what he eats."
You can hear what Gruters said in the audio below.
People were very grossed out.
Trump even once made headlines for serving Clemson University’s football team McDonald's meals at the White House to celebrate their win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
During his 2024 campaign, he staged a campaign photo-op at a Pennsylvania McDonald's so he could promote his false claim that then-Vice President Kamala Harris did not work at McDonald's in college, even though she's repeatedly mentioned working at the McDonald’s on Central Avenue in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983 while a Howard University student.
The restaurant was closed to the public during Trump's appearance, and the motorists he served at the drive-thru were pre-screened by the U.S. Secret Service and positioned before his arrival. No one placed an order; instead, attendees received whatever Trump handed out.