'Franklin The Turtle' Publisher Condemns Pete Hegseth For Turning Beloved Character Into Violent Meme

Franklin the Turtle illustration; Pete Hegseth
CBC Television

Kids Can Press, the Canadian publisher behind the beloved Franklin children's books, released a statement slamming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for sharing an AI-generated image of Franklin the Turtle firing a missile at a drug boat.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 03, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Kids Can Press, the Canadian publisher behind the beloved Franklin children's books, condemned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a statement after he shared an AI-generated image of Franklin the Turtle to justify his attacks on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean.

Hegseth's original meme, which he inexplicably captioned "for your Christmas wish list," features a doctored book cover titled Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists and shows Franklin, the protagonist of the popular Canadian children's book series authored by Paulette Bourgeois and illustrated by Brenda Clark, firing a bazooka from a helicopter at boats in the water below.

You can see it below.


Franklin the Turtle meme shared by Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth/X

Hegseth's post followed a Washington Post investigation published last week alleging that in September he directed a U.S. strike unit to eliminate everyone aboard a single vessel. According to the report, after two people were later spotted alive in the wreckage, commanders authorized a follow-up “double tap” strike to ensure their deaths.

In the aftermath of that initial strike, the Trump administration formally informed Congress that the United States was engaged in what it called a “non-international armed conflict” with unnamed “designated terrorist organizations.” Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have accused Hegseth of committing war crimes.

Kids Can Press, once alerted about the meme, denounced Hegseth's appropriation of the beloved children's book character:

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity. We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

You can see the statement below.



[image or embed]
— Kids Can Press (@kidscanpress.bsky.social) 1 de diciembre de 2025, 19:19

Many have praised the publisher for speaking out and have condemned Hegseth's action.

Y'all need to leave Franklin out of your racist, fascist nonsense!!

[image or embed]
— Sunhawk (@sunhawk.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 17:53


Amazing that publishers need to put out statements like this, but that's the world we live in.Keep going, Franklin. You're on the right side of history.

[image or embed]
— Children's Book Insider, the Children's Writing Monthly (@writeforkids.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 17:53


Respect the Turtle.🐢Reject the Criminal.💀

[image or embed]
— Scalawag Jack (Yo ho ho ho) (@scalawagjack.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 18:44


This is actually sad that this has to be stated. Disgusting

[image or embed]
— AsexualElfGal (@myancestorsaidme.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 13:31


Honestly, when someone writes the definitive history of this moment, this statement could be the opening anecdote.bsky.app/profile/kids...

[image or embed]
— Aaron Wherry (@aaronwherry.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 13:56


Thank-you @kidscanpress.bsky.social! We knew you wouldn’t support Hegdeath’s use of Franklin. 👊🏼 🐢 💕

[image or embed]
— Clare Harris (@drclareharris.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 14:23


Hegseth is a profoundly sick bully who should be not just removed from his position but ostracized from society if not imprisoned for his crimes.

[image or embed]
— Paloaltogirl (@lwabbot.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 14:44


How deranged do you have to be to use a children’s book character for your pro murder propaganda

[image or embed]
— Temperanc (@temperancart.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 16:51


Welcome to the resistance, Franklin.

[image or embed]
— ChatGPT Quantum Particle Physician (@smullins3000.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 12:55


I really hope you sue TF out of them for this unapproved use, depiction of a beloved character as a murderous POS. As someone who worked in copyright for years, this is where you take them out. I know a good copyright lawyer. @kidscanpress.bsky.social

[image or embed]
— Alison 🍉 🌻 (@ggreeneyes1975.bsky.social) 2 de diciembre de 2025, 12:56


On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Hegseth had personally approved the operation by empowering the Special Operations commander in charge, Admiral Frank Bradley, to carry out what she described as “kinetic strikes.”

Leavitt added that Bradley acted within his legal authorities, insisting that the engagement complied with the rules governing such actions and successfully destroyed the vessel while neutralizing what the administration characterized as a threat to the United States.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said that Hegseth had rejected claims that he authorized a follow-up attack on two men who survived the initial strike, quoting him as saying he “did not order the death of those two men.” Trump also attempted to separate himself from the second strike, stating that he would not have supported another attack, even as he described the first as “fine.”

