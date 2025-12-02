Skip to content

Alexander Skarsgård Jokingly Reveals NSFW Reason He Didn't Move In With 'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes

Ariana Grande Shares Old Interview Clip As 'Loving Reminder' About Body-Shaming

Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025, in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After being hit with body-shaming comments around the release of Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande shared an interview from last year in which she spoke about feeling like a "Petri dish" as people constantly critiqued her appearance.

Dec 02, 2025
Ariana Grande is once again urging fans—and the wider public—to pause before commenting on someone’s appearance. Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning singer reshared a clip from a 2024 interview, offering what she called a “loving reminder” amid another surge of unsolicited commentary surrounding the release of Wicked: For Good.

In the Instagram Story posted on November 29, Grande wrote:

“Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all. I always love and appreciate our talks so much @sally !!!”

The clip comes from an episode of the interview series Oui Oui Baguette, where Grande and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo spoke with journalist Salima Jeanne Poumbga, known professionally as Sally, about navigating public scrutiny. The segment originally aired ahead of Wicked: Part One, yet its message has resurfaced as the singer returns to the spotlight.

During the interview, Grande was asked about living under constant public evaluation since her teens.

The 32-year-old did not shy away from how damaging that scrutiny can be:

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a petri dish since I was 16 or 17. I’ve heard every version of what’s supposedly wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons.”

The conversation was also directly connected to her role as Glinda in the Wicked films—a character who, as the interviewer noted, embraces beauty standards to be liked.

When asked how she navigates similar pressures in her own life, Grande grew visibly emotional:

“It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise, and I think it's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on.”

Grande explained that such discomfort isn’t exclusive to celebrities. Even well-meaning comments from relatives or acquaintances can land with weight.

She recalled:

“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my God, you look skinnier, what happened?’ or, ‘You look heavier, what happened?’—that is uncomfortable and horrible, no matter where it’s happening.”

The moment underscored how universal those interactions can be, reminding audiences that unsolicited remarks about someone’s body often begin close to home—sometimes at a dinner table.

She added that there is a broader cultural issue at play:

“I think in today’s society there’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all—commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or how they present themselves.”

The renewed scrutiny has also coincided with an unusually chaotic press cycle. Last month, during a Wicked: For Good promotional stop, a so-called “fan” broke through security and rushed toward Grande before being quickly restrained.

The moment, which circulated widely online, unsettled viewers and highlighted how both her emotional and physical boundaries continue to be tested and, even worse, ignored. The incident added another layer to an already demanding schedule, underscoring why Grande’s reminder about compassion—and respecting personal space—feels particularly timely.

Grande said she mitigates some of that pressure thanks to the people closest to her:

“I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have, and to know and trust that I’m beautiful.”

That sense of support has shown up throughout the Wicked press tour, where castmates have consistently stepped in to protect and uplift her. Cynthia Erivo, in particular, has been vocal in defending Grande from invasive commentary, often emphasizing her strength, artistry, and kindness.

For those who missed the original moment, the full interview is below:

- YouTube@SallyStudios

This is not the first time the singer has addressed the topic directly with fans. In April 2023, she posted a rare three-minute TikTok addressing body-shaming and reminding viewers to approach others with compassion.

In the video, she told viewers:

“You never know what someone is going through. Even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves.”

The TikTok can be viewed here:

Social media users quickly rallied behind Grande, praising her for revisiting the interview and reiterating a message many felt still needed to be heard.













The Jon M. Chu-directed sequel brings back much of the original cast, including Grande as Glinda Upland and Erivo as Elphaba Thropp. Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Bowen Yang also reprise their roles.

As with last year’s awards campaign, Universal is expected to position Erivo for Best Actress and Grande for Best Supporting Actress, a strategy that could give the franchise a significant presence this Oscar season.

As the press tour winds down, it has served as both a pivotal career moment and a reminder of why conversations about body-shaming still matter.

And even with the chatter—some of it good, some of it Madame Morrible levels of Wicked—Grande’s multi-hyphenated momentum hasn’t stopped defying gravity. She has a tour on the horizon, new music in progress, and the global success of Wicked: For Good behind her, marking a new stretch in her legacy defined by steady confidence and setting firmer boundaries.

And like Glinda herself, she seems determined to rise above the criticism with grace and a little bit of well-earned sparkle of her own.

