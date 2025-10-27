Skip to content

'High School Musical' Star Praised For Her Candid Thoughts On Body Image And The Rise Of Ozempic

Ashely Tisdale in front of a Teen Vogue step and repeat
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/Getty Images

Actor Ashley Tisdale shared a blog post about shifting body image norms in Hollywood and the rise of weight loss drugs, and fans are praising her authenticity.

John Curtis
By John CurtisOct 27, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

In a world dominated by Instagram and TikTok, people everywhere seem to be increasingly self-conscious when it comes to their physical appearance, including—if not specifically—in Hollywood.

As a result, more and more people are using Ozempic and Wegovy to quickly and efficiently lose weight.

Neither of the FDA-approved drugs is intended for that purpose, as Ozempic is intended to treat type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy is a weight management drug intended for people with chronic obesity.

One person who has definitely not taken part in this trend is actress Ashley Tisdale.

In a detailed post to her blog, By Ashley French, titled "My Honest Thoughts On Ozempic," the High School Musical star shared her candid opinions of people using the two semaglutide medications.

She later shared excerpts on her TikTok page.

Ashley Tisdale sitting on a kitchen counter with a text overlay. ashleytisdale/TIkTok

In a six-picture post, with each picture featuring a different caption, the former Disney Channel star first admitted that she felt like she may have been the only person in Hollywood not using Ozempic:

Ashley Tisdale in black and white in front of cabinets ashleytisdale/TIkTok

"In the past few years it's felt like everyone's either on a GLP drug or talking about starting it."
"I've had moments where I wondered, 'is everyone using Ozempic except me?'"

Tisdale did make it clear, however, that she didn't judge people who used Ozempic or similar drugs, but was rather concerned by the cultural shift.

A picture of a beach at sunset with a text overlay. ashleytisdale/TIkTok

"To be clear, I have zero judgement toward anyone using it, or similar medications."
"I believe it's your body, and your decision to make."
"But when I see people who are already thin signing up for it, I can't help but think how body trends keep shifting."
Tisdale admitted that the thought of joining the crowd had crossed her mind on occasion, but what struck her more was why she was compelled to do so:


A still shot of a field of lavendar ashleytisdale/TIkTok

"Even though there are days I've been tempted, I've decided that it isn't for me."
"What I'm most interested in is the why behind my desire to change my body."
"What I'm actually chasing?"
"What part of me isn't feeling OK as I am?"

Tisdale also admitted that, like all actors and women in general, she too has felt insecure about her body at times:

Ashley Tisdale sitting in a deck chair behind a bush drinking from a glass. ashleytisdale/TIkTok

"I've worked hard to accept my body as it's evolved through two pregnancies, autoimmune flair-ups, and different seasons of womanhood."

Yet ultimately, Tisdale said that what's important in life is not being determined to change your body, but being comfortable in your body the way it is now:

Ashley Tisdale sitting on a railing. ashleytisdale/TIkTok

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if you're taking medication, switching up your workouts, or simply practicing a little self-kindness."
"The real win is making peace with the person in the mirror and choosing the path that helps you feel strong, confident, and at home in your body."

Tisdale's TikTok followers gave her a standing ovation for her refreshing take, with many saying they shared her feelings but couldn't express them as well as she did:

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

ashleytisdale/TIkTok

The pressure to be beautiful in Hollywood is known to take an occasionally dangerous toll.

It seems clear, however, that Ashley Tisdale needn't fret about being beautiful.

She has proven that being truly beautiful comes from the inside.

