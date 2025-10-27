'High School Musical' Star Praised For Her Candid Thoughts On Body Image And The Rise Of Ozempic

In a world dominated by Instagram and TikTok, people everywhere seem to be increasingly self-conscious when it comes to their physical appearance, including—if not specifically—in Hollywood.
As a result, more and more people are using Ozempic and Wegovy to quickly and efficiently lose weight.
Neither of the FDA-approved drugs is intended for that purpose, as Ozempic is intended to treat type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy is a weight management drug intended for people with chronic obesity.
One person who has definitely not taken part in this trend is actress Ashley Tisdale.
In a detailed post to her blog, By Ashley French, titled "My Honest Thoughts On Ozempic," the High School Musical star shared her candid opinions of people using the two semaglutide medications.
She later shared excerpts on her TikTok page.
In a six-picture post, with each picture featuring a different caption, the former Disney Channel star first admitted that she felt like she may have been the only person in Hollywood not using Ozempic:
"In the past few years it's felt like everyone's either on a GLP drug or talking about starting it."
"I've had moments where I wondered, 'is everyone using Ozempic except me?'"
Tisdale did make it clear, however, that she didn't judge people who used Ozempic or similar drugs, but was rather concerned by the cultural shift.
"To be clear, I have zero judgement toward anyone using it, or similar medications."
"I believe it's your body, and your decision to make."
"But when I see people who are already thin signing up for it, I can't help but think how body trends keep shifting."Tisdale admitted that the thought of joining the crowd had crossed her mind on occasion, but what struck her more was why she was compelled to do so:
"Even though there are days I've been tempted, I've decided that it isn't for me."
"What I'm most interested in is the why behind my desire to change my body."
"What I'm actually chasing?"
"What part of me isn't feeling OK as I am?"
Tisdale also admitted that, like all actors and women in general, she too has felt insecure about her body at times:
"I've worked hard to accept my body as it's evolved through two pregnancies, autoimmune flair-ups, and different seasons of womanhood."
Yet ultimately, Tisdale said that what's important in life is not being determined to change your body, but being comfortable in your body the way it is now:
"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if you're taking medication, switching up your workouts, or simply practicing a little self-kindness."
"The real win is making peace with the person in the mirror and choosing the path that helps you feel strong, confident, and at home in your body."
Tisdale's TikTok followers gave her a standing ovation for her refreshing take, with many saying they shared her feelings but couldn't express them as well as she did:
The pressure to be beautiful in Hollywood is known to take an occasionally dangerous toll.
It seems clear, however, that Ashley Tisdale needn't fret about being beautiful.
She has proven that being truly beautiful comes from the inside.