Google's 2025 'Year In Search' Video Is Getting Slammed For Some Glaring Omissions

Rainbow Bridge Honoring Kids' Beloved Late Pets Gets Cruelly Vandalized—And Everyone Has The Same Thought

The Rainbow Bridge in Crissie Caughlin Park, Reno
cityofreno/Instagram

A bridge in Reno, Nevada, painted by a local Girl Scout troop in rainbow colors to memorialize the beloved family pets who have crossed over the "rainbow bridge" was vandalized less than a week after it opened—and people think they know why.

Dec 09, 2025
"The rainbow bridge" is a euphemism for where deceased pets go after they pass, and people have called it that for decades now.

But when you're an anti-LGBTQ+ bigot, everything looks like a threat to your bizarre obsession with gender roles and people's personal lives. And sadly, it seems "the rainbow bridge" is no exception.

A local Reno, Nevada, Girl Scout troop recently painted a bridge in rainbow colors to provide a place for local kids to memorialize their beloved pets.

But less than a week after opening it was vandalized by what appear to be homophobic bigots.

"The Biggest Little Rainbow Bridge" as it is known, a reference to Reno's motto that it is the "biggest little city in the world," is located in the city's Crissie Caughlin Park and was created by local Girl Scout Troop 508.

In announcing the bridge, the city of Reno explained:

This bridge, created by the dedicated Girl Scout Troop 508, is a beautiful and peaceful place to mourn the loss of our beloved four-legged family members who have crossed the rainbow bridge into the great beyond and reflect on the memories we have made with them."

Sweet, right? The announcement was greeted with much excitement from locals, as well as more than a few jokes about how some far-right LGBTQ+-hating weirdos would surely misinterpret it.

One commenter, for instance, wrote:

"[It will] infuriate those that can’t comprehend a rainbow is not always an LGBTQ symbol."

Sadly that seemed to be a very prescient joke.

Just after opening, the bridge was defaced with white paint, which led many online to surmise that it had indeed upset the anti-LGBTQ+ contingent.

Local residents were infuriated. One wrote on a local Instagram post:

“I just want to say congratulations to whoever did this."
"Congratulations on defacing a bridge made by little girls no older than 12 so that people could say goodbye to their pets."

Others reported that the sign a Girl Scout troop member was seen holding in photos of the bridge is in fact posted beside it, explaining what it is for. Not that most bigots would care, of course.

On social media, people were outraged by the incident.

"for people that yap about wanting to 'take back the rainbow', they sure fu*king hate rainbows" —u/puppykat00
"Not only are bigots pathetic, they’re also incredibly stupid." —u/malcolmthetortoise
"Even if it WASN'T for pets and was for LGBT rights, this is not okay."

"So many people saying 'Well maybe they need better signage so people know its not about the gays'.... Wtf is wrong with people." —u/remosiracha

Ash Stanton/Facebook

Laura Sprinkle/Facebook

Akira Karasu/Facebook

Cevanna Gilbert/Facebook

Troy Adam/Facebook

The Girl Scout troop announced they will repaint the bridge in advance of its opening ceremony, and Reno Police have said they will investigate the matter.

