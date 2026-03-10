Skip to content

Melania Dragged After Bragging About Her 'Record-Breaking' Documentary Being Available On Streaming

Alysa Liu Reveals That We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong—And Fans Are Stunned

Alysa Liu
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu recently revealed to Newsweek that everyone pronounces her name wrong.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 10, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's always jarring when you see someone in the spotlight for years, only to realize that the way you've pronounced their name has been wrong. Take Taylor Lautner, for example!

Now the same is true for Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, whose name has been interpreted with a variety of pronunciations since she started skating professionally, with the most common being "ah-leash-ah" followed by "lou."

However, according to an interview with Newsweek, Liu has noted the various pronunciations of her name and is comfortable with it, though there is, of course, one correct way of pronouncing it.

Liu explained:

“So technically this is how my family says my name: Ah-LEE-sah Lee-oh.”
“That’s technically how you say my name, but ‘Ah-LISS-uh’ is how my friends call me, and that’s how the world calls me, and then my last name a lot of people say ‘Lee-oo,’ ‘Loo.’”
"I personally don’t care because technically the right way is ‘Lee-oh,’ but that can be hard to pronounce. And I don't expect people to know how to say that."

As the interview continued, Liu revealed that it was more important to her to connect with people.

"My goal is always to share my story and to connect with people."
"To have my experiences, turn them into a performance, and have my emotions be a part of that and get people to feel something."

You can watch the video here:

@newsweek

#Olympic gold medalist, figure skater #AlysaLiu doesn’t care how you pronounce her name, but here she shows @manderbanderz the right way. #newsweek #figureskating

TikTokers hoped Liu would establish stronger boundaries about her name in the future.

@newsweek/TikTok

The video went viral on other platforms, as well, including X.

X users were equally surprised and urged Liu to have boundaries about something as important as her name.





Mispronouncing Liu's name has surely been an honest mistake by many, but we can do better if we take what we have learned and apply it.

While Liu gives the audience an out by pointing out the different ways that different people in her life pronounce her name, it's perfectly reasonable for everyone to aim for the proper pronunciation to show her the least little bit of respect.

