Someone Put The 'Veep' Closing Credits On Kristi Noem's Final Speech As DHS Secretary—And It's Too Good

Melania Dragged After Bragging About Her 'Record-Breaking' Documentary Being Available On Streaming

Following Kristi Noem's ouster as Homeland Security Secretary by President Trump, Chasten Buttigieg challenged followers to set Noem's final speech to the closing credits of the political satire series Veep—and the internet delivered.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 09, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Thursday, March 5, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Nashville, Tennessee, to address the Major Cities Conference.

Shortly after Trump publicly fired her on Truth Social, Noem took the podium to give her speech. CNN reported Noem learned she'd been fired before Thursday’s event began.

When taking questions afterward, Noem acted as if she was still going to be in charge in the future—despite the public announcement being big news by then.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Many assumed Noem was unaware she'd been "reassigned" to a made-up position in a made-up organization.

But just moments after her appearance at the conference wrapped up, Noem acknowledged her dismissal on X.

Upon hearing of Noem's fall from grace, author and educator Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, husband of Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, posted a request on X.

Buttigieg wrote:

"Can someone layer the Veep closing credits over this I have to make dinner"

He included a clip from Noem's conference address.

Max Flugrath, Communications Director for Fair Fight Action, was able to fulfill Buttigieg's request. As did video technologist Chip Drink (@thejonacosta).

Flugrath posted the altered clip captioned:

"New Veep deleted scene feat. Kristi Noem."

Chip Drink's version was captioned:

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) getting fired today, VEEP-style."

He also added the hashtag "CricketsRevenge."

People thought the melding was perfect.








Noem's firing came after a disastrous two-day hearing on Capitol Hill.

Noem appeared before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees on Tuesday and Wednesday where she was questioned about DHS actions, lies she'd been caught in, her relationship with Corey Lewandowski, and her spending habits.

Noem told Senators Trump approved a $200 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign that was never put up for competitive bid, but was instead awarded to four firms connected to Noem, Lewandowski, and Republican operatives.

Trump immediately denied any knowledge of the campaign or the contract awards. Many predicted implicating the POTUS would be the end of Noem's cabinet position.

