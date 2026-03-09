MAGA Rep. Ripped For Trying To Play The Victim After Admitting To Affair With Staffer Who Died By Suicide

Texas Republican Representative Tony Gonzales, a married father of six, admitted to having an affair with a staffer who later died by setting herself on fire, claiming in remarks to TMZ that he had "asked God to forgive me, which he has."

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it will open an investigation into Gonzales following findings from the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC), a nonpartisan watchdog that concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” he engaged in a sexual relationship with a subordinate.

The OCC voted 6–0 to recommend the probe, determining that Gonzales “engaged in a sexual relationship with an employee of the House of Representatives who was working under his supervision,” according to a report first revealed by Politico.

The findings were delivered to the Ethics Committee after the office was required to delay their release because the investigation concluded within 60 days of Gonzales’ Texas primary election.

Investigators cited text messages between Gonzales and his regional director, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, showing the congressman repeatedly pressing her for sexual content.

In one exchange sent shortly after midnight on May 9, 2024, Gonzales texted his subordinate:

“Send me a sexy pic.”

Santos-Aviles replied that she was having a difficult week and said, “you don’t really want a hot picture of me.” Gonzales persisted, responding: “Yes I do,” and “Hurry.”

When Santos-Aviles again declined—writing, “No, I just don’t like taking pictures of myself”—Gonzales replied:

“I’m just such a visual person.”

According to the report, he also asked about her favorite sexual position and described one he wanted to try, despite her telling him that “this is going too far boss.” In September 2024, Santos-Aviles died after self-immolating outside her home in Uvalde, Texas. She was no longer employed by Gonzales at the time.

However, former staffers told the San Antonio Express-News that she had been sidelined by the congressman before resigning, after her husband, Adrian Aviles, discovered the affair. Aviles later released some of the text messages publicly but said he is withholding additional explicit exchanges for the sake of their son.

And then, speaking to TMZ about the affair, Gonzales said that he had "asked God to forgive me, which he has":

"I made a mistake. It was a lapse in judgment and it was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions. Since then, I've reconciled with my wife, Angel."

"I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever. When you make mistakes like this, it's never easy. It humbles you but it's important to work through it all."

"I look forward to the Ethics Committee starting an investigation. I appreciate the opportunity to provide all the facts and all the details that lead to exactly what occurred in the entire situation."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Gonzales has since ended his campaign for reelection after facing mounting pressure from leaders within his own party. Several of the most senior Republicans in Congress issued a public statement urging him to step aside, prompting Gonzales to withdraw from the race.

Speaking of Santos-Aviles, he insisted he "had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing" and that "in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else." Gonzales claimed she was "thriving" at her job.