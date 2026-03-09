Skip to content

Alysa Liu Reveals That We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong—And Fans Are Stunned

MAGA Rep. Ripped For Trying To Play The Victim After Admitting To Affair With Staffer Who Died By Suicide

Tony Gonzales
Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, a married father of six, admitted on Thursday to having an affair with a staffer who later died by setting herself on fire—but he claimed, "I've asked God to forgive me, which he has."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 09, 2026
Texas Republican Representative Tony Gonzales, a married father of six, admitted to having an affair with a staffer who later died by setting herself on fire, claiming in remarks to TMZ that he had "asked God to forgive me, which he has."

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it will open an investigation into Gonzales following findings from the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC), a nonpartisan watchdog that concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” he engaged in a sexual relationship with a subordinate.

The OCC voted 6–0 to recommend the probe, determining that Gonzales “engaged in a sexual relationship with an employee of the House of Representatives who was working under his supervision,” according to a report first revealed by Politico.

The findings were delivered to the Ethics Committee after the office was required to delay their release because the investigation concluded within 60 days of Gonzales’ Texas primary election.

Investigators cited text messages between Gonzales and his regional director, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, showing the congressman repeatedly pressing her for sexual content.

In one exchange sent shortly after midnight on May 9, 2024, Gonzales texted his subordinate:

“Send me a sexy pic.”

Santos-Aviles replied that she was having a difficult week and said, “you don’t really want a hot picture of me.” Gonzales persisted, responding: “Yes I do,” and “Hurry.”

When Santos-Aviles again declined—writing, “No, I just don’t like taking pictures of myself”—Gonzales replied:

“I’m just such a visual person.”

According to the report, he also asked about her favorite sexual position and described one he wanted to try, despite her telling him that “this is going too far boss.” In September 2024, Santos-Aviles died after self-immolating outside her home in Uvalde, Texas. She was no longer employed by Gonzales at the time.

However, former staffers told the San Antonio Express-News that she had been sidelined by the congressman before resigning, after her husband, Adrian Aviles, discovered the affair. Aviles later released some of the text messages publicly but said he is withholding additional explicit exchanges for the sake of their son.

And then, speaking to TMZ about the affair, Gonzales said that he had "asked God to forgive me, which he has":

"I made a mistake. It was a lapse in judgment and it was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions. Since then, I've reconciled with my wife, Angel."
"I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever. When you make mistakes like this, it's never easy. It humbles you but it's important to work through it all."
"I look forward to the Ethics Committee starting an investigation. I appreciate the opportunity to provide all the facts and all the details that lead to exactly what occurred in the entire situation."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Gonzales has since ended his campaign for reelection after facing mounting pressure from leaders within his own party. Several of the most senior Republicans in Congress issued a public statement urging him to step aside, prompting Gonzales to withdraw from the race.

Speaking of Santos-Aviles, he insisted he "had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing" and that "in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else." Gonzales claimed she was "thriving" at her job.

Pete Docter; screenshot from "Elio"
Brianna Bryson/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Disney/Pixar

Pixar Exec Hit With Backlash After Callously Explaining Why LGBTQ+ Content Was Cut From 'Elio'

The Wall Street Journal, part of a media conglomerate controlled by Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, recently profiled Pete Docter of Pixar. The director of such hits as Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out, Docter has served as the chief creative officer (CCO) at Pixar since 2018 and has won three Academy Awards for his directing.

In the article, Docter—who has emphasized how his Christian faith guides his decisions—stated:

Screenshot of Kai Trump shopping
Kai Trump/YouTube

Trump's Granddaughter Sparks Backlash With Video About Dragging Secret Service With Her To Go Shopping

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, sparked backlash after she shared a tone-deaf vlog called "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon"—in which she goes shopping with her Secret Service detail.

Erewhon is an upscale grocery chain in the Greater Los Angeles area that has been compared to the early years of Whole Foods Market. It boasts 11 locations and prices are definitely out of reach for many Americans struggling out there in the middle of a nationwide affordability crisis.

Screenshot of Donald Trump and Santiago Peña
RT

Trump Dragged After Attempting Bizarre Tug-Of-War Handshake With Paraguay's President In Viral Clip

President Donald Trump is getting dragged online after attempting a bizarre tug-of-war handshake with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña at the inaugural "Shield of the Americas" summit over the weekend

In a 16-second clip from the encounter, Trump is seen repeatedly tugging Peña’s hand during a handshake, while Peña maintains a steady grip and remains composed. The two briefly pull back and forth while smiling for cameras before releasing their hands and turning to a short conversation.

Vice President JD Vance
Home of the Brave on X

2024 Video Of JD Vance Warning About Kamala Harris Sending Young Americans 'To Fight In Stupid Wars' Resurfaces

In the wake of the Trump administration's Iran strikes, Vice President JD Vance is being called out for his warnings from 2024 that voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris would lead to the U.S. entering "stupid wars" and possibly even reinstituting the draft.

In response to a post from former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote criticizing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for not ruling out drafting Americans to fight in Trump's latest war, the X account "Home of the Brave," which amplifies critics of the Trump administration, shared a video of remarks Vance made during a 2024 Pennsylvania campaign event.

Kristi Noem
@Jared_Poland/X

Someone Put The 'Veep' Closing Credits On Kristi Noem's Final Speech As DHS Secretary—And It's Too Good

On Thursday, March 5, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Nashville, Tennessee, to address the Major Cities Conference.

Shortly after Trump publicly fired her on Truth Social, Noem took the podium to give her speech. CNN reported Noem learned she'd been fired before Thursday’s event began.

