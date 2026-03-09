RFK Jr. Got Roasted By Both People On Either Side Of Him After He Did A StairMaster Workout In Austin

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. recently visited Austin, Texas. The trip at the end of February was part of his "Take Back Your Health" tour.

During the trip, RFK Jr. spoke at a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) "Eat Real Food" rally at the Brazos Center. He also visited Cunningham Elementary School to discuss the nutrition of their school food program, and ate at Terry Black's BBQ to promote his red meat-heavy dietary recommendations.

Kennedy also took some time to go work out at a local gym. Which is how two people found themselves on Stairmasters on either side of RFK Jr. in an Austin, Texas, Gold's Gym.

Denisce Palacios (@deniscepalacios) shared her experience through a video she posted on her social media accounts, including TikTok and Instagram.

You can see her video here:

@deniscepalacios thought I was hallucinating when RFK walked up to me & I stairmaxxed him (i was suffering) #austin #lockedin #stairmaxxed

Her caption read:

"thought I was hallucinating when Sec. RFK walked up to me and I stairmaxxed him (I was suffering)"

Text on the video read:

"RFK [Jr.] is on a stair master next to me I've never been so determined to stay on this thing in my life."

"I had been on this stupid torture machine for maybe 10 min when he walked up and got on the stairmaster next to me. I was about to pass out and thought I was hallucinating. I locked in out of spite."

She concluded with a shot of her machine showing 31 minutes:

"He didn't even hit 12 minutes. I outlasted RFK."

"Denisce: 1. Fascists: 0."

A second video was posted by a gentleman on RFK Jr.'s other side.

El Xavi Papi (@elxavipapi) also posted on Instagram and TikTok with the caption:

"This wasn't on my bingo card"

You can see his video here:

@elxavipapi Yes he was wearing jeans #robertfkenendyjr

In the comments, he shared:

"Yes he was wearing jeans"

@elxavipapi/Instagram

These aren't the first awkward RFK Jr. workout videos to emerge.

Trump's HHS Secretary has hit the gym to show off Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's poor form and worked out in a sauna with Turning Point USA Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Kid Rock.