RFK Jr. Ripped After Giving Exteremely Telling Explanation For Why It's A 'Joy' To Work For Trump

Throughout his life, people who worked for or with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump got burned. Employees and contractors never got paid. Loyalty was repaid by being thrown under the bus to save his own skin.
The pattern continued into his public life. Members of Trump's first presidential administration were sacrificed and vilified to cover for Trump's failures and incompetence.
So why would anyone want to work for him?
Trump's unqualified, dangerously incompetent Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr., provided an answer for why he works for Trump.
Speaking at a gathering hosted by Project 2025 creators The Heritage Foundation on Monday, RFK Jr. declared:
"It’s a joy to work for him because he lets me do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would ever let me do."
There's a good reason others wouldn't let a mentally unstable, conspiracy theory spewing, anti-vaxxer grifter run a country's healthcare system and a reason why Trump would choose someone like that, but RFK Jr. didn't expand on that point.
You can see his comments here:
RFK Jr. was marking the one-year anniversary of his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign.
Towards that end, Kennedy has gutted programs, stopped legitimate scientific and medical research, promoted pseudoscience and conspiracy theories, spread misinformation, destroyed the credibility of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by placing false information on their websites, redone nutrition guidance based on his own diet, pushed the consumption of dangerous raw milk, and many other destructive things.
People didn't find Trump's penchant for picking incompetent, destructive administration members as great as RFK Jr. did.
Trump's HHS head added:
"I think he’s probably the most business-friendly President we’ve had. He admires business people more than anybody. He loves them."
RFK Jr. also didn’t elaborate on why Trump—who repeatedly ran businesses into the ground and whose business dealings resulted in multiple fraud convictions, fines, and 34 felonies—might be obsessed with actual successful business people.
He continued saying of Trump:
"But he will not tolerate overreach and he doesn’t care about vested interest and he doesn’t care about, you know, offending powerful people."
Kennedy also denigrated previous administrations "trusting experts" in public decision-making or science.
Instead, Americans should trust the opinions of people with zero education or training in the topics they expound upon. People like RFK Jr. who claimed the “keto diet” can cure psychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia with zero evidence or results to back his claim.
Kennedy has also questioned the need for measles vaccines (MMR and MMRV) during the largest U.S. measles outbreak in recent history, caused by unvaccinated individuals, that has lead to several deaths of children of anti-vaxxer parents.