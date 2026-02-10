MAGA Rep. Dragged After Claiming Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Depicted 'Gay Pornography'

Skip to content

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles was on a tear Monday morning after the Super Bowl, claiming that Bad Bunny's halftime show was "pure smut" that depicted "gay pornography"—and he was quickly given a reality check.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Tennessee Republican Representative Andy Ogles was widely mocked after he claimed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was "pure smut" that depicted "gay pornography"—even going so far as to write a letter to the Energy and Commerce Committee demanding "a formal congressional inquiry" into the "indecent broadcast."

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

A furious Ogles took to social media to complain about the show, which included a parade of national flags across North and South America, and announced he had written a strongly-worded letter to Brett Guthrie, the Chairman of the Committee of Energy and Commerce.

The letter notes that though Bad Bunny primarily performed in Spanish, his songs included "sexual content" that was "readily apparent across any language barrier." Ogles stressed broadcasters bear a "heightened responsibility to ensure programming aired during this uniquely national event complies with longstanding broadcast decency expectations and serves the public interest."

In his accompanying post, he wrote:

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness. Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air."
"And if that weren't outrageous enough, the performance's lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities. These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways."
"That is why I am requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast. American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence."

You can see his post and the letter below.


Andy Ogles' letter to Brett Guthrie @RepOgles/X

Andy Ogles' letter to Brett Guthrie @RepOgles/X

In a separate post, he said Bad Bunny's performance offers "conclusive proof" that the U.S. should never grant Puerto Rico statehood:

"Last night’s halftime show was a disgrace and it mocked American families. Depicting gay pornography on prime time has no place in our culture. The Bad Bunny performance is conclusive proof that Puerto Rico should never be a state."

You can see his post below.

Ogles' claims were so outrageous that people couldn't resist mocking his pearl-clutching profusely.


Ogles is clearly more interested in grandstanding than actual governance.

Ogles, accompanied by his colleague Texas Senator Ted Cruz, has previously asserted that compelling the use of pronouns conflicting with a person’s biological sex violates the First Amendment. He introduced a bill to ban federal funds from enforcing policies that require federal employees to use preferred pronouns or names other than an individual’s legal name.

Last year, Ogles—a die-hard Trump supporter—proposed a constitutional amendment to allow presidents three terms. Ogles claimed Trump, an adjudicated rapist implicated in the Epstein files, "has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness."

