Skip to content

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Senator Slammed After Saying U.S. Olympians Critical Of Trump Should Be 'Stripped Of Their Olympic Uniform'

Rick Scott
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republican Senator Rick Scott shared a video criticizing U.S. Olympians who are conflicted about representing the United States amid Trump's controversial policies—and it didn't go over well on social media.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott was slammed after sharing a video criticizing U.S. Olympians who are conflicted about representing the United States amid President Donald Trump's controversial policies.

Scott spoke out after multiple Olympians made headlines for criticizing the Trump administration amid its nationwide immigration crackdown.

For instance, freeskier Chloe Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants who has previously addressed how racism has impacted her career, said "it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on." Figure skater Amber Glenn also described the current climate in the U.S. as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community.

President Trump even went so far as to call freestyle skier Hunter Hess a "real loser" for expressing his "mixed emotions" around representing the U.S. on the international stage.

Scott was not pleased.

He said:

"Any person who goes to the Olympics to represent the United States and then says they don't want to represent the United States should be immediately stripped of the Olympic uniform."

The post accompanying his video was captioned similarly:

"Representing the United States—a beacon for freedom and democracy—at the Olympics is an honor. Anyone who feels otherwise should be stripped of their USA Olympic uniform."

You can see his post and the video below.

Scott clearly has a beef with Olympians' First Amendment rights.

Critics quickly countered that patriotism isn’t synonymous with loyalty to Trump’s agenda—while also defending athletes’ right to express themselves.


Scott is clearly one of the more out-of-touch politicians in Congress today.

Outside of his sweeping defense of the Trump administration—support that includes backing bans on transgender women in women’s sports, opposing the teaching of so-called critical race theory, expanding religious exemptions, and railing against “wokeness” and diversity initiatives—he has also defended allowing members of Congress to trade stocks, brushing aside clear conflict-of-interest concerns.

Last year, he said members of Congress should be allowed to trade stocks because he doesn't "want to be poor" and characterized attempts to curtail the practice as "an attack against the president, attack against the vice president."

Latest News

Screenshots from @jesslovespeters' TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Cracks Up After Hilariously Confusing Pregnant Stranger's Request With Trans Acronym

US' Lindsey Vonn reacts during an official training for the women's downhill event.
Trending

Lindsey Vonn Shares Emotional And Candid Post To Fans Following Her Devastating Crash

Steve-O
Political News

'Jackass' Star Steve-O Apologizes After His 'Sarcastic' Comments About Immigrants Spark Heated Backlash

Maddie Schizas
Trending

Professor's Heartwarming Email To Olympic Figure Skater Who Asked For An Extension On Her Assignment Is Everything

More from News/political-news

Andy Ogles; Bad Bunny
Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Claiming Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Depicted 'Gay Pornography'

Tennessee Republican Representative Andy Ogles was widely mocked after he claimed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was "pure smut" that depicted "gay pornography"—even going so far as to write a letter to the Energy and Commerce Committee demanding "a formal congressional inquiry" into the "indecent broadcast."

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Brown (left) and Bad Bunny (right) are pictured separately amid online backlash and praise following Bad Bunny’s record-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chris Brown Slammed After Appearing To Throw Bizarre Shade At Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Bad Bunny’s record-breaking halftime show pulled in over 135 million viewers—fans, stans, casual watchers, and yes, professional haters who tune in just to be mad. Which brings me to the loudest one in the room: Chris Brown.

Brown took to social media to offer an unsolicited—and frankly bizarre—reaction to the Puerto Rico-inspired performance, posting a cryptic message that immediately rubbed people the wrong way.

Keep ReadingShow less
Todd Richards; Big Air Snowboarder Seungeun Yu
@btoddrichards/Instagram; Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

NBC Broadcaster Speaks Out After He's Caught On Hot Mic Trashing Men's Snowboarding Competition At Olympics

Well, we've officially got our first hot mic oopsie of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics!

Broadcaster Todd Richards took to Instagram Sunday to apologize for comments he made during the men's big air snowboarding event that he didn't realize were being broadcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amber Glenn; Donald Trump
Andy Cheung/Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Olympic Figure Skater Reveals 'Scary Amount' Of Threats She Got After Her Criticism Of Trump

Amber Glenn, the first openly queer woman to represent the U.S. in figure skating, spoke out in an Instagram post about the torrent of threats she's received after criticizing President Donald Trump's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Glenn had voiced criticism of the Trump administration earlier in the week during a pre-Olympics press conference, describing the period as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community. Her comments were among several political statements made by U.S. athletes in the run-up to the Winter Games in Milan, Italy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Jake Paul; Bad Bunny
K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images; Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Drags MAGA Influencer For Urging People To 'Turn Off' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled MAGA influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul after Paul whined about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance and urged his fans to "turn off this halftime."

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

Keep ReadingShow less