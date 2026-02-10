MAGA Senator Slammed After Saying U.S. Olympians Critical Of Trump Should Be 'Stripped Of Their Olympic Uniform'

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott was slammed after sharing a video criticizing U.S. Olympians who are conflicted about representing the United States amid President Donald Trump's controversial policies.
Scott spoke out after multiple Olympians made headlines for criticizing the Trump administration amid its nationwide immigration crackdown.
For instance, freeskier Chloe Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants who has previously addressed how racism has impacted her career, said "it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on." Figure skater Amber Glenn also described the current climate in the U.S. as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community.
President Trump even went so far as to call freestyle skier Hunter Hess a "real loser" for expressing his "mixed emotions" around representing the U.S. on the international stage.
Scott was not pleased.
He said:
"Any person who goes to the Olympics to represent the United States and then says they don't want to represent the United States should be immediately stripped of the Olympic uniform."
The post accompanying his video was captioned similarly:
"Representing the United States—a beacon for freedom and democracy—at the Olympics is an honor. Anyone who feels otherwise should be stripped of their USA Olympic uniform."
You can see his post and the video below.
Scott clearly has a beef with Olympians' First Amendment rights.
Critics quickly countered that patriotism isn’t synonymous with loyalty to Trump’s agenda—while also defending athletes’ right to express themselves.
Scott is clearly one of the more out-of-touch politicians in Congress today.
Outside of his sweeping defense of the Trump administration—support that includes backing bans on transgender women in women’s sports, opposing the teaching of so-called critical race theory, expanding religious exemptions, and railing against “wokeness” and diversity initiatives—he has also defended allowing members of Congress to trade stocks, brushing aside clear conflict-of-interest concerns.
Last year, he said members of Congress should be allowed to trade stocks because he doesn't "want to be poor" and characterized attempts to curtail the practice as "an attack against the president, attack against the vice president."