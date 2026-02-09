Laura Loomer Demands NFL Apologize After Bad Bunny Halftime Show Wasn't 'White Enough'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was called out after she demanded the NFL apologize for rapper Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, saying it wasn't "white enough."
The rapper delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.
At one point, he led a parade of national flags at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, beginning with Chile in South America, then naming countries across Central America, before moving on to Mexico, the United States, and Canada in North America, and concluding with his birthplace, Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. Bad Bunny is a born-and-raised U.S. citizen.
A furious Loomer took to X to complain, writing:
"The NFL should apologize to the American people for flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags. Totally disgraceful. There’s nothing American about any of this."
She also complained about "illegal aliens and Latin hookers" before declaring that the show "isn't White enough for me":
"Illegal aliens and Latin hookers twerking at the SuperBowl. Not a single white person or English translation at the Super Bowl. This isn’t White enough for me. Cant even watch a Super Bowl anymore because immigrants have literally ruined everything."
Interestingly enough, Loomer is the same person who last summer made a genocidal comment against the entire U.S. Latino population after the passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill" that made ICE the largest federal law enforcement agency in the land, writing on X:
"Alligator Lives Matter. The good news is, alligators are guaranteed at least 65 million meals if we get started now."
People were quick to condemn her blatant racism.
Loomer is not very self-aware.
The same person who moans the Super Bowl halftime show is "not White enough" for her was recently called out for hypocrisy after she tweeted that that the Republican Party has a "Nazi problem."
Loomer’s post was set off in part by far-right pundit Tucker Carlson’s decision to host white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes on his digital show. Fuentes, whose past comments include calling the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler “really f**king cool” and reducing the Holocaust to a joke about baking cookies, appeared in a relaxed, two-hour conversation with Carlson.
She said "people can get mad at me for saying this, but it’s true," adding:
"When you have top podcasters saying Jewish Americans are disloyal, saying Trump is controlled by Jews, saying Jews need to self deport to Israel, Gen Z glorifying Hitler and doing Seig Hiels all over Tik Tok, @TuckerCarlson infiltrating movements to say the people who killed Jesus killed Charlie Kirk at Charlie’s memorial, and acceptance of videos portraying Jews as cockroaches, and glorification of people who go around saying the N world and calling Jews k*kes and saying Hitler is cool and we should have let him win WW2…. That is a Nazi problem."
Loomer later said that "if the GOP doesn’t address this, then they deserve to lose the midterms."
The call is coming from inside the house, Laura.