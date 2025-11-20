Far-Right Activist Hit With Blunt Reminder After Warning That The GOP Has A 'Nazi Problem'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was called out for hypocrisy after she tweeted that that the Republican Party has a "Nazi problem."

Loomer’s post was set off in part by far-right pundit Tucker Carlson’s decision to host white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes on his digital show. Fuentes—whose past comments include calling the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler “really f**king cool” and reducing the Holocaust to a joke about baking cookies—appeared in a relaxed, two-hour conversation with Carlson.

The pair touched on a range of topics, including their mutual disdain for Christian Zionists, and at one point Fuentes casually mentioned his admiration for Joseph Stalin.

The interview quickly triggered backlash, especially toward the Heritage Foundation, the conservative policy shop behind Project 2025 and an institution with close ties to Carlson. Critics demanded that Heritage break with him. Instead, its president, Kevin Roberts, released a video pushing back on the pressure.

While acknowledging that antisemitism “should be condemned,” Roberts insisted conservatives shouldn’t feel compelled to support any foreign government and accused a “venomous coalition” of trying to “cancel” Carlson.

In response to the scandal, Loomer said:

"I’m going to say it. The GOP has a Nazi problem. And the more we pretend like we don’t, the worse it’s going to get. We do. Don’t tell me we don’t."

She added:

"People can get mad at me for saying this, but it’s true. I have no problem with people criticizing Israel. I even said end aid to Israel. But let’s admit this isn’t about Israel."

"When you have top podcasters saying Jewish Americans are disloyal, saying Trump is controlled by Jews, saying Jews need to self deport to Israel, Gen Z glorifying Hitler and doing Seig Hiels all over Tik Tok, @TuckerCarlson infiltrating movements to say the people who killed Jesus killed Charlie Kirk at Charlie’s memorial, and acceptance of videos portraying Jews as cockroaches, and glorification of people who go around saying the N world and calling Jews k*kes and saying Hitler is cool and we should have let him win WW2…. That is a Nazi problem."

"If the GOP doesn’t address this, then they deserve to lose the midterms. And yes, it will cost us the midterms. Hitler Larping and Obsessively talking about Israel doesn’t appeal to everyday Americans. Telling Christian Zionists they are THE WORST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD isn’t going to win elections. Good luck losing in 2026 and 2028!"

"There is zero moral clarity in the GOP right now. We have a Nazi problem in the GOP. And the Muslims on the Left are loving this because they too want to spew Nazi like rhetoric against Jews. Get mad at me for saying this. I DO NOT CARE BECAUSE IT IS TRUE."

"“Global Jewry” is a Nazi talking point. It has nothing to do with foreign policy. I will not unite with this. And neither will majority of the GOP base. We are likely going to lose the midterms over this nihilistic Nazi love fest. I’ll be here to say I told you so."

But it was Loomer who over the summer made a genocidal comment against the entire U.S. Latino population after the passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill" that made ICE the largest federal law enforcement agency in the land, writing on X:

"Alligator Lives Matter. The good news is, alligators are guaranteed at least 65 million meals if we get started now."

Loomer's post comes just weeks after Politico published 2,900 pages of leaked exchanges between a dozen state-level Young Republican leaders in different states.

Young Republican leaders called Black people “monkeys” and “the watermelon people" and talked about reinstituting slavery. They also praised the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, and referenced raping Democrats and gassing them, much like the Nazis did to the Jews and others during the Holocaust.

For instance, Joe Maligno, general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, wrote, “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic." Annie Kaykaty, New York’s national committeewoman, said, "I'm ready to watch people burn now."

The Republican Party is the party of Nazi ideology now, whether you like it or not, Laura.