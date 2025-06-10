Skip to content

'Latinas For Trump' Co-Founder Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Calling Out Trump For 'Inhumane' Immigrant Arrests

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Far-right activist Laura Loomer sparked backlash after body-shaming Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a video she shared on X.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 10, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer was criticized after she body-shamed Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a post on X, saying the latter is "massive" after several years in office.

Loomer's post did not appear to be a response to anything in particular; she merely shared a video of Ocasio-Cortez meeting with supporters at New York City’s Puerto Rican Day Parade along with the following caption:

"Yikes. AOC has gained at least 50 pounds since getting into Congress. She’s getting massive."

You can see her post below.

Loomer was harshly criticized in response.



Loomer was annoyed by the criticism, particularly after it spawned an article in The Independent.

She issued the following unrepentant response:

"Why can’t I tell the truth? I don’t really care who is mad. @AOC has very clearly gained about 50 pounds since she was first elected to Congress."
"I have eyes. It’s true and it shows in her arms. I am being honest. Too bad so many of you are too sensitive. Not my problem."

You can see her post below.

In another post, she scolded critics for defending Ocasio-Cortez, saying they are "playing nice with communists":

"It’s not body shaming. Her arms have become 4 size bigger since she was elected. She has gained weight. Stop trying to play nice with communists."
"I don’t care if what I said upset anyone. I really couldn’t care less. I don’t concern myself with my enemies feelings."

You can see her post below.

Ocasio-Cortez has not responded to Loomer's attacks and was presumably too busy attending to more important matters.

She endorsed New York City Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for mayor last week, a move widely seen as an effort to block former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from returning to power.

Ocasio-Cortez, who appeared with Mamdani at the Puerto Rican Day Parade, said he "has demonstrated a real ability on the ground to put together a coalition of working-class New Yorkers that is strongest to lead the pack."

