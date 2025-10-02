College Announcer Apologizes After Sparking Outrage With Body-Shaming Comment About Plus-Size Dance Team

Cringing, Redditor Exotic_Thing_2850 asked:

"What's the creepiest, most unexplinable thing you've ever seen with your own eyes that still haunts you to this day?"





Animal Familiars

"It wasn't creepy while it was happening because I was so young, but in hindsight it's pretty weird and a bit disturbing."

"When I was very young and shared a bedroom with my little sister, I woke up one night to the sound of puppies whimpering. I looked under my bed and there were two puppies, one black, and one brown and white."

"I woke my little sister, and we crawled under the bed to interact with the puppies, never questioning where they came from. (We were VERY young.)"

"Eventually, our dad heard us and yelled through the door to go to bed, so we did. Never saw those puppies again. I asked my sister about this recently, and she still remembers them, too."

- oldmanbinfodder

"My sister and I also had a bizarre experience when we were both very, very young. We both remember there being crabs coming out of our closet. Not just one crab, multiple crabs, enough to be afraid, and trying to smash them with a book to get out of the room."

"We do live in a coastal state, but over an hour away from the nearest beach."

"My mom insists this never happened. My sister and I both even remember the book we were using to fight off the crabs. We never saw them again after that day. And nobody else had access to our second-floor apartment."

- crfrx7

Flickers Of Connection

"Not creepy but still freak-out material. My mom passed several months prior."

"I woke up around 3:00 AM with the lights on in the living room, and the TV was on at full volume. I walk out of my room into the living room, and my mom is sitting in my rocker/swivel chair, knitting with her back to me, TV at full blast, and all the lights on."

"I turned to look at the clock, it was 3:44 AM, and I looked back, and it was dark, the TV was off, and nobody was in the chair but an afghan my mom had knit for me. I lost it."

- Got_Bent

"After my grandfather died, my grandmother was sitting at her sewing machine, and she said that my grandfather called to her from his chair, saying “'It’s getting late, you need to go on to bed.'"

"She answered him, saying, 'I just wanna finish this seam,' and then realized. When she turned all the way around, he was gone."

- headlesslady

Historical Sightings

"When I was around four years old, I remember looking out of my bedroom window and seeing cars driving through our side yard. Instead of looking like our yard, it looked like an actual road, and the cars were old-fashioned looking like from the 1940s (this was in the 1970s)."

"Our house was in a plan of homes with pretty large lots, and the through street ran in a completely different area. Naturally, I was frightened by what I saw and ran to tell my mother and older sister. They dismissed it and said I was either dreaming or making things up."

"I guess I can't really blame them for that. My sister occasionally would tease me about it over the years, and for some reason, every time I was in that part of the yard, I would get a creepy feeling that I shouldn't be there."

"I must have been about 12 or 13, and my grandmother was visiting. She told my sister and me that when she was a young girl, our neighborhood was part of a farm, and the main road used to run right through our side yard."

"The road was moved when the farm was broken up into housing lots. My sister and I looked at each other. All I could say was, 'Yes, I know...' Years later, I found aerials and maps online that proved the road was there until the 1940s."

- Dull-State-2457

"When we got our house, we did extensive remodelling inside. It was originally built in 1890."

"One thing we did was to cover up a doorway in one room, and build a new door in a different location. All this happened years before our daughter was born. When our daughter was born, that room became her room."

"One night, we were putting her to sleep, when she suddenly sat up in her bed, pointed to where the door used to be, and said, 'Nobody walks through there anymore.' No, there was no way of knowing there had been a doorway there, and we hadn't talked about it."

- Bicentennial_Douche

An Evil Twin

"I have a brother who is eight years older than me. My mom used to talk about a creepy, grinning version of my brother that she and a babysitter saw when he was little. It seemed to age with him, and my mom saw him multiple times."

"The babysitter saw him once and freaked the f**k out. I saw him when I was in high school."

"My brother worked multiple jobs and was gone a lot. To help him out and make some extra cash, I would clean his room and do his laundry for him each week. I would usually stay up late Saturday nights to watch MadTV and SNL while folding laundry."

"I started feeling like I was being watched, but my brother was at work and everyone else was asleep. When I turned to look, there was my brother peeking around the wall of the hallway at me with a super creepy grin on his face. All I could see were his hands holding the wall and his head sticking out around the corner, but that grin was freaky."

"I instantly thought my brother was messing with me so I said something along the lines of, 'Ugh. F**k off,' and looked back to the tv. Then I remembered that he wasn't even home and the hairs on my arms stood up. I looked back and he was gone."

"But the next morning, I told my mom what I had seen and she just nodded in understanding."

"It was almost as freaky as the times I would catch something out of the corner of my eye or hear something late at night and try to ignore it, only for my dog to start growling and facing the same direction. That house had some weird shit sometimes..."

- Katemonster89

A Glitch In The Matrix

"Was out the front of my parents' house at night with a friend. He was having a smoke while I was chatting away."

"For about five or seven seconds, the whole sky went bright blue. It was like blue daylight, everything completely visible but blueish. Along with a high-pitched ringing for a couple of seconds."

"We were just staring and then when it suddenly stopped, I said, 'Hey, um, did you happen to see and hear that?' He said yeah. And that’s all we said about it."

"I messaged him maybe ten years later when I was with friends, telling spooky experience stories. Just said, 'Hey, do you remember that thing we saw? Can you tell me what you saw and heard?'"

"He responded with all the details. Freaked all my friends out when I let them scroll through our past messages to prove we hadn’t set it up and actually fell out of touch a fair while ago."

- android017

Not Funny

"My sister and I moved in together in our mid-twenties. She had the en suite upstairs, while I had a room down the hall from the open-plan kitchen/lounge/dining room."

"One night, shortly after heading to bed, we both heard a noise in the kitchen and immediately texted each other, 'Was that you?' Nope."

"Then we both heard giggling. F**king GIGGLING."

"We met in the kitchen, turned all the lights on, and there was… nothing. We spent about three hours sitting on the patio, chain-smoking cigarettes (we had long stopped smoking at that point, lol) to calm ourselves. We were too scared to go back inside."

"A couple of nights later, we were watching TV on the couch. We had a fan on in the center of the kitchen counter, not remotely close to the edge, and it suddenly flew off, plug pulled out of the socket even, landing on the floor. Neither of us were even close to it. There was no breeze, nothing. It was a heavy metal fan."

- Born-Guard3733

A Terrible Sign

"I had a friend growing up who came over one day, depressed. She told me she had a dream that a huge white bird told her that her mother was going to die. She was completely convinced of this and couldn't be persuaded otherwise."

"That weekend, she was supposed to come over and didn't, so my mom and I headed to her house. She wasn't there, I don't know why, but her grandmother was. The night before, her mom was driving home from work and got t-boned by a drunk driver."

"I never saw my friend again, so I never got to ask her about this."

- IntrudingAlligator

A Visitor

"I had something go on for months that I still can’t explain. Lived with my mum at the time and was probably 15/16 when this happened. I’d always been a lover of horror movies and interested in anything spiritual, but never felt like I truly believed anything could happen."

"At the time, I had a single bed pushed up against one corner of my bedroom, and one night I started seeing this girl appear as I was falling asleep. It would start whenever I went to close my eyes. I’d close my eyes and see this girl kneeling in front of me at eye level."

"She had her eyes closed, but I still felt like I was being watched?? Happened for maybe a week before I started feeling really uneasy, and as I fell further asleep, this girl became less clear and began moving into the opposite corner of the room. Not physically got up and moved, but I felt her presence become more sinister and dark, and that corner of the room was pitch black even though it was opposite the window."

"I tried to tell my mum, but she didn’t want to know anything paranormal. I kept it to myself and just got on with less sleep than usual. Then I had two really, really unsettling things happen. One friend came over after school with me to grab something from my room."

"We were standing at my bedroom door (her in my room and me standing on the upstairs landing), and she started crying. Like really scared crying. She says, 'There’s something behind me,' and of course I’m like EXCUSE ME!?! I had not mentioned a single thing to her at all, and she told me she felt like there was something standing right behind her, breathing down her neck. I stayed in her house that night and had friends over the following night to try to get myself over it."

"When I had the friends over, two of us topped and tailed, and in the morning I asked how she slept (she’s very spiritual FYI), she said fine, but I saw a girl in here and it kept me awake for a while. She was totally unfazed, and I asked her to explain, and when I say she described exactly what I had been experiencing down to the smallest detail. I basically sh*t my pants there and then. She then tells me that if I’m uncomfortable, I have to tell whatever spirit that I’m not afraid and to leave me alone."

"Absolutely terrifying concept. I FaceTimed whatever friend I could that night and shouted that I wasn’t scared and to get out of my space and leave me in peace. Never experienced any discomfort in that room ever again…"

- Weird-School-1844

A Total Blackout

"I was about 17 years old. My dad's company had a beach house in Brookings, Oregon, that senior employees could sign up for and use for free for a few days or a week. So we head there, and it's great, exactly as advertised. I decided to head out at night with a buddy whom I had brought with to just kind of explore and drive around the town."

"We turned down this one road and made it a couple hundred feet down. For context, there were high bushes on each side of the road and trees creating a canopy over the road. After we made it a little down, the headlights of the car just kind of... stopped lighting stuff. It was like a wall of black in front of us. No streetlights, house lights, nothing."

"We pulled forward a little more, and the headlights continued to kind of end at this wall of black and just stop illuminating anything beyond or around it. Buddy and I each got a chill down our spines and decided it wasn't worth exploring anymore. We backed up, turned around, and left."

"It was absolutely surreal. Here I am over 30 years later, and if you put a gun to my head, I'd say that someone built a wall and painted it with Vantablack. But back then? I don't know, it was just eerie as hell. We went back in the daytime the next day, a totally normal road. Absolutely nothing that could be quantified as a reason for the road and lights to just... not exist beyond the point we found the previous night."

"Did not investigate it anymore the rest of the trip and went home after a few days with an creepy story and plenty of skeptical looks from friends and family my buddy and I told about it."

- thebadwolf79

Extra Swimmers

"We had a community pool growing up. My sisters were older than me, so I always would find other kids my age in the pool to play with. I spotted this girl my age who was with her dad."

"She was wearing swimmies at a table and started yelling happily, something like 'apalaycha apalaycha!' while she approached the pool. She then jumped in right next to me. But never came out of the water."

"She was literally not there, and neither was her Dad. I still think about it to this day. Like, where did they go?"

- orchidsandlilacs

Shared Nightmares

"When I was in high school, my mom had a nightmare and we shared the experience. The way our house was set up, my bedroom was the first in the hallway, then my brother’s, the bathroom, laundry, and my mom was at the end of the hallway."

"While we were all in bed (I sleep with my door open cause pets), I heard her gasp up the hallway but didn’t really think anything of it. A few moments later, a shadow as tall as my doorframe walked past my door. I got up and immediately started flicking on lights and asking if she walked up the hallway."

"Of course, my mom saw since she was awake and we walked through the house. I went to get in bed with her after we found nothing, and she was telling me about her nightmare, which was a tall man in a wife-beater at the end of her bed with an axe that was swinging towards her(which is why she gasped awake in the first place). While we were laying there, we heard and felt knocking on her footboard of the bed and just laid there in silence holding each other’s hand until it stopped and asked did the other hear it."

"My brother stayed asleep throughout the entire thing, and nothing else ever happened, but boy, that was a scary night. I definitely don’t look at my doorway for too long at night time if I can help it, and I have fairy lights in my room so it’s never completely dark."

- chickpeadawg

Grieving Process

"When I was around eight or nine, I had a teacher who sort of took on a motherly figure at school as I had issues at home."

"She ended up being murdered by her husband in a horrible way, and I remember months later seeing her, or a woman that looked identical to her walking in the store. We made eye contact and the woman sort of looked at me like I was a familiar face. Might have just been experiencing grief, not too sure."

- Additional-Cook8707

A Call To The Past

"More cool than creepy, but when I was younger, we would always play hide and seek in the dark, but in the woods. One time, I was hiding in a tree, and I saw two kids walking on the path holding arms."

"A little girl, and a boy about the same age. They were both dressed in early 1920s-style clothes and just walking super calm as if they had nowhere to go."

"When I told my mom and described them, she mentioned seeing the same little boy multiple times as a child in her room, he would come from her antique armoire and just sit at the end of her bed. Not sure about the little girl, but it was so fascinating and trippy even as a child. Just writing this gave me chills, but not in a bad way. They seemed to be very relaxed and not worried about me at all. Never seen them again."

- cottoncandyskylines4

Heartbreaking Farewells

"My parents took in a stray cat that we didn't know had a spreadable illness. After a few years, all our cats passed on."

"One night, I was lying on my bed and I physically felt a cat jump on my bed and lean against my back purring heavily."

"I called out my old cat's name, then I remembered he was dead and looked behind me, and no kitty."

- meadowfair408

Keeping Company

"When I was in the Boy Scouts, we went to Gettysburg, and a friend and I were taking a piss in the woods, and we saw two bright orange balls of light fly through the air above us, making no noise at all as they flew. We ran back to the cabin, and a friend who was never scared ever for any reason said that his father was a pilot and he knew that planes were shaped like crosses, had a red blinking light on one wing and a green blinking light on the other wing, and made noise when they flew.

