College Announcer Apologizes After Sparking Outrage With Body-Shaming Comment About Plus-Size Dance Team

In the United States, there are 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—schools founded when segregation laws and racist policies kept Black men and women from higher education. The schools developed their own unique culture and customs around stepping, marching band, drum majors, and majorettes.
HBCU majorettes march with the band, dance, and have stand battles during games. The dance style and moves are unique to Black culture, but have spread beyond the HBCUs to high schools and dance schools across the country.
The majorette style—sometimes called hip hop majorette—gained national attention when the Jackson, Mississippi Dancing Dolls got their own Lifetime TV show Bring It!. The Doll Factory's founder, Dianna Williams, is herself an HBCU alumnus.
Each HBCU's majorette team has their own signature style and look.
Alabama State University (ASU) is an HBCU founded in 1867 in Marion, Alabama. Their mascot is the hornet, their marching band is called the Mighty Marching Hornets, their majorette dance team is called the Stingettes, and, since 2004, their second dance team is called the Honey Beez.
ASU band director Dr. James Oliver established the Honey Beez for plus-sized dancers to showcase their skills and "challenge stereotypes within HBCU band culture." The Honey Beez flip, kick, cartwheel, and do splits like other dance teams during their routines.
On Saturday, after seeing the Honey Beez perform the dips, spins, and splits the majorette dance style is known for during halftime, Joe Bullard—longtime Florida A&M University (FAMU) public address announcer for their band the Marching "100"—referred to the women as "the new face of Ozempic"—a popular weight-loss drug.
Audible gasps and shouts of indignation from the football game crowd were immediate.
Bullard's comments went viral online and caused a firestorm on social media among alumni and the HBCU community as a whole.
Team Honey Beez
— jackiebrownnow.bsky.social (@jackiebrownnow.bsky.social) October 1, 2025 at 8:59 PM
So FAMU's band announcer made a joke in poor taste about Alabama State's Honey Beez dancers.I wrote why harmless jokes are never harmless @hbcusports.bsky.social #HBCUSports #HBCUSky #HBCUhbcusports.com/2025/09/30/h...
[image or embed]
— 9. 25. 81. C-Day. (@christhewriter.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 9:32 AM
But, he did private FaceBook apologize… "My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful," he wrote. They “came across” that way because he meant them that way.
[image or embed]
— Gertie (@gertiegreen.bsky.social) September 29, 2025 at 10:39 PM
@notoriousamunra/Bluesky
FAMU President Marva Johnson, J.D., issued a written apology on behalf of her institution. ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. also released a statement.
The Honey Beez?
Amidst all the controversy, the ladies just posted an Instagram carousel of photos from the game captioned:
"The Party don't stop!"
Bullard issued a public apology Sunday, writing:
"My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful."
"For that, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt apologies: first and foremost to the ASU Honey Beez, to Alabama State University, to the Alabama State University Marching Band, to Florida A&M University, and to the fans and supporters of both institutions who were in attendance, or anyone else who heard my words. To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry."
In her statement, FAMU President Marva Johnson wrote:
"As an institution, we take great pride in the Marching ‘100' and the atmosphere our band creates on game day. But with that pride comes responsibility."
"The language used during halftime fell short of our standards. We must do better to ensure that every performer on the field is treated with the respect they deserve."
"The Honey Beez are exemplars of discipline, school pride, and artistry. Their performances inspire audiences across the country. That should never be diminished by careless remarks, no matter the intent."
President Johnson added that FAMU would be reviewing internal protocols for public announcements during sporting events to "reinforce respect and accountability within the game-day experience."
Florida A&M president Marva Johnson released a statement about Marching 100 announcer Joe Bullard referring to the Alabama State Honey Beez dance team as “the new face of Ozempic”:
[image or embed]
— Kalan Hooks (@kalanhookstv.bsky.social) September 28, 2025 at 1:57 PM
ASU President Ross addressed the Honey Beez directly, writing:
"Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy that you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU. Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity."
"Within HBCU culture, our bands and dance teams are more than entertainment-they are institutions. When someone disrespects that tradition, they don't just hurt a single group. They undermine something that generations have built. The Honey Beez reflect courage, creativity, and excellence. We stand firmly with them."
On Tuesday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)—an athletic conference for historically Black universities—announced FAMU would be fined $10,000 and Joe Bullard will be suspended for the next two games under the guidelines set forth in the SWAC Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship.
According to the SWAC league office, Bullard used "inappropriate comments and invective language" that violated the league's "zero tolerance" approach toward unsportsmanlike conduct.
As for the ladies of the Honey Beez?
They remain what they always have been—ladies. Ladies that any parent, school, or community would be proud to have represent them.