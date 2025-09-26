London Mayor Sadiq Khan Just Reacted To Trump's Repeated Attacks On Him—And It's Honestly Iconic

London Mayor Sadiq Khan hilariously criticized President Donald Trump after Trump denounced Khan's leadership in a speech he gave this week before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), joking that Trump has "got a crush on me."
Trump, who recently called Khan "a terrible mayor" and requested that Khan not be included in official events during Trump's recent visit to the United Kingdom, went further during UNGA, pushing the right-wing conspiracy that Khan, a Muslim who identifies as a liberal and a progressive, plans to introduce Sharia law.
Trump said:
“I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed. Now they want to go to Sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”
Trump's comments were only the latest in a long line of insults he's directed at Khan over the years that date back to when Trump, then campaigning for his first term, first floated the idea of a ban on travelers from Muslim-majority countries. Trump later accused Khan of downplaying a 2017 terror attack in London that killed eight people, spreading misinformation during the crisis.
With this history in mind, Khan had some choice things to say about Trump during an interview with Metro:
“People will be wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, successful, diverse city. It seems to me that I’m living rent-free inside Donald Trump’s head.”
“I think he’s got a crush on me. It’s either that or he believes in giving me squatters’ rights inside his head."
He added:
"I do know from speaking to people from across the globe, they're very nervous about America under President Trump's watch. Many of us love America, we love Americans, we love American culture, we love the American businesses that invest in London."
"For many people who come to London from across the globe, there's no love for President Trump."
You can hear what Khan said in the video below.
People loved Khan's response.
Trump has not yet responded to Khan's remarks but we expect he will prove Khan's point.