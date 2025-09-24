Trump's Speech At The UN Goes Off The Rails After The Teleprompter Breaks—And He's Fuming

President Donald Trump didn't exactly have the best day at the United Nations headquarters, which he visited along with other world leaders to mark this week's General Assembly (UNGA).

First, the escalator he was on broke and there was an awkward moment when he and First Lady Melania Trump had to just walk up the stationary stairs after coming to a halt in front of a pool of reporters.

But then he had an unprofessional moment—unsurprisingly—when he was visibly annoyed at a teleprompter that stopped working while he was in the middle of his remarks before the assembly.

Trump glowered and said:

"I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working. I feel very happy to be up here with you, nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart. I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble."

The crowd laughed—but Trump did not.

You can watch what happened and hear what he said in the video below.

Trump was so peeved about the whole thing that he decided to complain about the escalator malfunction while claiming that he'd personally "ended seven wars," a number no one knows where he got from:

"I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal. All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle."

"If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen. But she's in great shape, we're both in good shape."

"And then a teleprompter that didn’t work. These are the two things I've got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many called out Trump for his boorish remarks.

Trump used his UN address to denounce the organization as a failed peacekeeping body and chastise other nations for taking part in what he characterized as a broken forum.

Instead, he urged members to “forge a new path” with Washington, saying the UN still “has tremendous potential,” even as he boasted of his own achievements and mocked others, at one point saying, “I’m really good at this stuff" and "Your countries are going to hell.”

Trump also once again challenged the scientific consensus on climate change as humanity's most significant threat and dismissed climate change concerns as a “con job,” arguing that global warming agreements were “destroying” the free world by demanding sacrifices from industrialized nations while developing countries “defy the rules.”