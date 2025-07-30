'South Park' Stuns Fans With Behind-The-Scenes Look At PSA Featuring Trump's 'Teeny Tiny' Manhood

On Tuesday, Trey Parker and Matt Stone—the creators of South Park—shared behind-the-scenes photos from the creation of the "live-action" portion of the season 27 premiere that aired July 23.

The episode tackled a number of current events and focused heavily on MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Almost everyone assumed the live-action footage was an AI deepfake or fully rendered using CGI.

On their South Park social media accounts, it was revealed that most of the Donald J. Trump Public Service Announcement (PSA) at the end of the season 27 premiere was done with practical effects.

In video production, "practical effects" are real, tangible special effects created on set during filming, not rendered digitally or added in post-production. Examples include using makeup to create wounds, building miniatures for scenes, or using pyrotechnics for explosions.

Or a finger to create a POTUS's alleged micropenis.

In a closeup of the larger photo, Trey Parker can be seen laying in the desert sand with the actor portraying Trump. Parker's index finger, wearing a little "collar" is filmed near the actor's groin.

When googly eyes are added and clothes, people, and equipment in the shot are removed in post-production, you get this:

*WARNING: video contains simulated nudity

Most people were shocked it wasn't all AI.

However the MAGA minions came out in force—in the comments for the post on Elon Musk's X—to whine about the episode.

Then whine about being mocked for whining.

But most people outside the MAGAsphere appreciated the work that went into making the episode.

The episode elicited an official response from the White House.

Having a great sense of humor and being really secure in his masculinity, Trump shared how much he enjoyed the episode.

Actually, in all seriousness, they're probably still cleaning ketchup off the walls at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers whinged in an official statement:

"The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end—for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show."

"Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

Then, as with every White House statement, an homage to Trump’s greatness was tacked on at the end.

"President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."

Promises?

Hot streak? More like hot seat.

Trump continues to be hammered by the press, pundits, politicians, and people from across the political spectrum about the information gathered by the FBI and Department of Justice during their investigation, indictment, and arrest of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, during Trump’s first presidency.

Trump campaigned on a promise to release the files, then promptly did an about face that included claiming no files exist and pressuring his MAGA minions in Congress into blocking the release of the nonexistent files. Trump has also claimed Democrats, including former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, created the files, despite their creation while he was president.

Parker and Stone were clearly cowed by the White House's reaction to the season premiere, if the latest South Park trailer is any indication.

Trump will only be portrayed in a flattering light going forward.

Just kidding.