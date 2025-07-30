Matthew Lawrence Angers Fans After Proposing Using AI To Bring Robin Williams Back

In fact, in moderation, these bad habits can actually be good for you.

However, eliminating certain bad habits from your life will not only show almost instant positive changes to your health, but also your way of life.

Redditor Same-Tea1899 was curious to learn about times when people's lives immediately changed for the better after putting an end to certain bad habits, leading them to ask:

"What’s one thing you stopped doing that instantly made your life better?"

To Err is Human...

"I stopped lying to myself."

"I accepted that there are things about me that had to be changed."

"I accepted the fact that I believed some things that were doing me harm."

"I accepted that fact that I had made mistakes."

"I can't explain the relief of being able to look at myself in the mirror and say 'You f*cked up bad, but you can learn from your mistakes and move on and try not to f*ck up anymore'."

"You're not perfect and that's cool, just try to be better going forward'."- fazlez1

"Strength Lies In Nights Of Peaceful Slumbers..."

"Not sleeping."

"I used to regularly pull all nighters."

"I probably spend a better part of last two decades constantly sleep deprived."



"F*ck that."

"I sleep now."

"I don't care what urgent matters there are, and what demons are whispering in my ears, I f*cking check out, even if it takes a bit of help with meds."

"It has improved my QoL by several orders of magnitude."- ooOJuicyOoo

Your Body Is Your Temple...

"Not exercising at all, exercising makes me feel much better in general."- Ben5544477

Influencers Aren't Always A Good Influence...

"Doom scrolling every moment I pick up the phone."

"Gone from 4 hours of daily phone use to 2 hours."

"Still some work to be done but feeling much better."- Consistent_Prize_253

Aiming To Please Has Its Limits...



"People-pleasing."- VelvetMousse1

"Set boundaries, and stick to them."

"Don't take things onto yourself that people didn't ask you to take on."

"Same thing but different, don't try to solve problems people didn't ask you to solve."

"These are the things I'm working on in myself to help stop my people-pleasing."

"Even little things."

"For example if I'm sitting down and someone else sits down and then says 'oh, I left my drink in the kitchen', I don't instantly jump up and get it for them."

"But I used to, and then it became an expected response."

"So don't take things onto yourself that people didn't ask you to take on."- Its_Froggin_Bullfish

Sometimes, The Only Way To Forgive Is Letting Go...

"I went NO CONTACT with a toxic narcissist relative."- nellnober

There Is Always Someone Willing To Listen



"I kicked a 14-year opioid habit."

"I'm 2.5 years off."

"The more of us that tell our sobriety stories, the more hope it gives to other addicts."

"Those asking for advice: find an 'anchor'."

"My anchor is my husband and child."

"They keep me tethered to reality and sobriety."

"Because I want them proud of me."

"And they are, of course."

"Thank you, everyone, for responding."

"I know how hard addiction is, and I am so proud of the fighters and survivors and the success stories."

"Keep fighting!"- luckykricket

If Your Stomach Is Happy, Your Mind Will Be Happy Too!



'Eating a sh*t diet."- noir_lord

Perfectly Single!



"Waiting for someone to join to experience something."- Feeling_Investment16

You Can Never Be Too Sure Who Your Real Friends Are...



"I had a friend who was definitely a bad influence."

"Had to walk away from them."- Bland_cracker

Some Things Are As Simple As They Seem

"Stop over analyzing what people say to me."- Deep_Investigator283

Everyone Deserves Someone Who Makes Them Happy



"This is going to sound crazy because of the circumstances, and it wasn't even me that did it."

"Three and a half years ago, I got diagnosed with cancer."

"A week later, my wife, whom I had taken care of through multiple surgeries and always provided for her for 13 years, decided that she could not do this with me, and could not go through it with me."

"So she left."

"Fast forward a year and a half later, and I'm in remission."

"And I went through all the pain of everything I was going through, and then I recently had it come back again, and I've been in remission again for almost 6 months now."

"And I realized 1000% my life was easier without her."

"And despite the cancer diagnosis and all the suffering that came with that."

"In the crazy part is currently I am more happy I have more peace in my life and I am even more financially stable now despite the fact that I'm a ticking Time bomb of cancer that could come back at any time."

"Because the kind that I have is treatable but not curable."

"That's why I say it sounds all crazy."

"But one simple diagnosis changed the course of my entire life, and then by her taking that action, I ended up being happier without her in the end."

"Because I do not tolerate people who do what she did."

"What she did was worse than cheating."

"And I don't need that kind of dead weight in my life."- HorrorJunkie0666

A Penny Saved...



"Not saving money."

"Once I get my salary, for take away 1k(of my currency) and split it into 2 accounts."

"One for long-term savings, one for emergency savings."

"Seeing the amount grow over time, and seeing that I have backup money really, really soothes my heart."- KazakiriKaoru

Religion Is Ultimately A Personal Choice



"I withdrew my membership from the Mormon church."- RobinsonDL

Too Many People Take Breathing For Granted...



"Smoking."- Quiet_Answer9363

"Same!"

"I quit 2.5yrs ago, the day my mother got told she had COPD (lung disease), she was a heavy smoker - from that day I never touched another cigarette!"

"Mum passed in March this year, I watched her struggle to breathe all that time."- imcaz

It's very easy to tell ourselves that certain vices are harmless.

Sometimes, they actually are.

However, the only way to know if certain habits and vices are indeed harmless is to really stop and take a moment to see the impact they have not only on your life, but the lives of others.

Often necessitating a change...