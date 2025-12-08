Skip to content

Family Called Out For Pranking Family Member's New Fiancée Into Thinking They Run A 10k Every Thanksgiving

Video Of Jonathan Bailey And David Corenswet Geeking Out Over Their Dream Musical Has Fans Swooning Hard

David Corenswet and Jonathan Bailey
CNN/YouTube

After being asked behind the scenes of their Variety's "Actors on Actors" conversation what their dream musical to do together would be, Bailey immediately had an answer—and he and Corenswet burst into song.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 08, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Sometimes when two celebrities come together, it's so magical, it might as well be a meet-cute.

Thanks to Variety and CNN, we may have just witnessed two people becoming best friends—and a dynamic musical duo—in the form of Superman's David Corenswet and 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey.

Bailey and Corenswet completed an Actors on Actors interview, discussing everything from the latest Superman to Fiyero's transformation in Wicked: For Good to what it's like to become the year's Sexiest Man Alive.

You can watch their full Actors on Actors interview here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The interview is an incredibly fun journey inside two funny, candid, and passionate actors' minds, but the sparks really began to fly when the pair were caught "off set" after their interview was over.

Bailey and Corenswet began to debrief on their conversation before diving into other juicy subjects, like their experiences with sudden fame as Superman and Fiyero.

But the pair really bonded and something magical happened when they realized they both were interested in future stage work, specifically musicals, and that they shared the same dream musical: High Society, a funny, romantic musical that explores true love, marrying out of convenience, and second chances at romance.

In their moment of shared excitement, Corenswet and Bailey began to sing some of their favorite lines from the musical before quipping about working on the project together and reconnecting with some of their colleagues, like Scarlett Johansson and Jeff Goldblum.

You can watch their Off the Set conversation here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Viewers were tickled by the progression of Bailey and Corenswet's conversation and shared their favorite moments.





Bailey and Corenswet are both great examples of "theater kids" who are all grown up and who still enjoy talking about their craft while having fun on set.

Anyone who has experienced High Society knows that those are exactly the vibes it needs, making Bailey and Corenswet the perfect contenders to pull this project together. Of course, a little extra Jeff Goldblum never hurt a project, either.

